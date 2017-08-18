Sounders look to extend winning streak against Minnesota United

The Seattle Sounders look to keep up their winning ways on Sunday when they take on Minnesota United for the second time this season. Seattle and Minnesota first met two weeks ago when the Sounders came away with a 4-0 victory at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Sounders will try to extend their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to nine games on Sunday, which would tie a club record set back in 2011.

Seattle has not lost in MLS play since a 2-1 defeat to New York City FC on June 17. Since that time, the Sounders have outscored their opponents 18-7, winning five of their last eight matches. Last week, the Sounders set a club record for consecutive shutout minutes (400 minutes) and haven't given up a goal since the 50th minute against D.C. United on July 19, which has helped them climb the Western Conference standings.

Courtesy: mlssoccer.com

The Sounders will end the month with matches against the Vancouver Whitecaps on August 23 and a rivalry matchup against the Portland Timbers on August 27.