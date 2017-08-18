Vandals to host open scrimmage on Saturday - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Vandals to host open scrimmage on Saturday

Vandals open their season on Aug. 31 against Sacramento State.
By Idaho Athletics
MOSCOW, Idaho- Idaho football will wrap up fall camp Saturday (Aug. 19), with a scrimmage at 10 a.m. in the Kibbie Dome. The scrimmage is open to the public and will be the final chance for fans to see the Vandals in action before the season opener Aug. 31, against Sacramento State.
 
Head coach Paul Petrino spoke with the media following Friday’s practice, highlighting the depth of the defensive line and consistency of special teams. Petrino was also asked about his staff and student-athletes reaching out to former Washington State offensive lineman Riley Sorenson as he battles cancer for a second time. Video of the interview and raw highlights from Friday’s practice are available at the links above.
 
Vandal Friday at Eastside Marketplace
Community members will have the opportunity to meet the team Friday evening (Aug. 18), at Vandal Friday at Eastside Marketplace. The event begins at 5 p.m., with student-athletes beginning to arrive at 5:30. Idaho student-athletes from football, volleyball and women’s basketball will be present to meet fans and sign autographs. Petrino will address the crowd, along with volleyball head coach Debbie Buchanan.
 
Fans attending Vandal Friday at Eastside Marketplace will also have the opportunity to purchase football tickets. Food will be available, as well as appearances by Joe Vandal and the Vandal Marching Band.

