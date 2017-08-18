Chiefs' 2017 training camp team names announced - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs' 2017 training camp team names announced

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan, honoring former Chiefs Tyler Johnson (2007-11), Kevin Sawyer (1992-95) and Derek Ryan (2003-07), respectively.

“Every year, we get the opportunity to honor three former Chiefs for their accomplishments in the hockey world as well as their impact on our organization and Spokane in general,” said Chiefs’ Assistant General Manager of Hockey Operations Chris Moulton. “We’re especially happy to add Team Ryan this year to recognize another local player who has brought so much pride to the community.”

Team Johnson, honoring current Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson, will wear blue jerseys at camp. Team Sawyer, recognizing former Anaheim Mighty Ducks forward Kevin Sawyer, will wear white, while Team Ryan, for current Carolina Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan, will wear red.

“Tyler, Kevin and Derek represent what our organization is all about and we appreciate their contributions, including their time in helping with training camp and being strong role models for our young players.”

The 2017 Chiefs Training Camp scrimmage schedule will be announced at a later date. Scrimmages will begin on Aug. 24 and continue through Aug. 26, culminating in the annual Red-White Game on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. The entire event will take place at Spokane Arena. Admission is free and open to the public.

