Chiefs' 2017 training camp team names announced

The downtown home of the NBA's Wizards and NHL's Capitals now will be called Capital One Arena.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, addressed the media Thursday regarding the ongoing inquiry about ticket sales for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout on Aug. 26.

Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle plows into a group of people marching peacefully through downtown Charlottesville.

The Edmonton Oilers have signed center Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $8.5 million.

College hockey's top player is an NHL free agent after former Denver University defenseman Will Butcher allowed a deadline to pass to sign with the Colorado Avalanche.

The three major professional sports teams based in the Tampa Bay area say they have "dedicated funds" to help remove a Confederate monument from the city.

The Boston Red Sox's owner John Henry told the Boston Herald that he is "haunted" by the racist legacy of former owner Tom Yawkey and that he welcomes renaming of Yawkey Way in front of the ballpark and offices.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan, honoring former Chiefs Tyler Johnson (2007-11), Kevin Sawyer (1992-95) and Derek Ryan (2003-07), respectively.

“Every year, we get the opportunity to honor three former Chiefs for their accomplishments in the hockey world as well as their impact on our organization and Spokane in general,” said Chiefs’ Assistant General Manager of Hockey Operations Chris Moulton. “We’re especially happy to add Team Ryan this year to recognize another local player who has brought so much pride to the community.”

Team Johnson, honoring current Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson, will wear blue jerseys at camp. Team Sawyer, recognizing former Anaheim Mighty Ducks forward Kevin Sawyer, will wear white, while Team Ryan, for current Carolina Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan, will wear red.

“Tyler, Kevin and Derek represent what our organization is all about and we appreciate their contributions, including their time in helping with training camp and being strong role models for our young players.”

The 2017 Chiefs Training Camp scrimmage schedule will be announced at a later date. Scrimmages will begin on Aug. 24 and continue through Aug. 26, culminating in the annual Red-White Game on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. The entire event will take place at Spokane Arena. Admission is free and open to the public.