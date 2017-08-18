Chiefs' 2017 training camp team names announced

Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
The Sounders will try to extend their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to nine games on Sunday, which would tie a club record set back in 2011.More >>
The Sounders will try to extend their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to nine games on Sunday, which would tie a club record set back in 2011.More >>
Nelson Cruz hit two doubles and his 30th home run Friday night and Erasmo Ramirez won his first game for the Seattle Mariners since April 1, 2014, a 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.More >>
Nelson Cruz hit two doubles and his 30th home run Friday night and Erasmo Ramirez won his first game for the Seattle Mariners since April 1, 2014, a 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 on Thursday. Austin O'Banion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Kole Enright.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 on Thursday. Austin O'Banion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Kole Enright.More >>
Britt was Seattle’s starting right tackle as a rookie, playing every game for the NFC champions. He moved to left guard in 2015, then moved one more time last year to center where he had his best season, being named a Pro Bowl alternate.More >>
Britt was Seattle’s starting right tackle as a rookie, playing every game for the NFC champions. He moved to left guard in 2015, then moved one more time last year to center where he had his best season, being named a Pro Bowl alternate.More >>
Reggie Pruitt homered and singled three times, scoring two runs as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 6-2 on Wednesday.More >>
Reggie Pruitt homered and singled three times, scoring two runs as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 6-2 on Wednesday.More >>
Brock, 28, went undrafted in 2010 out of Belhaven College, and spent his entire career in San Francisco before being released this offseason. Over his seven year career, Brock has 181 total tackles, 11 interceptions and 43 passes defensed.More >>
Brock, 28, went undrafted in 2010 out of Belhaven College, and spent his entire career in San Francisco before being released this offseason. Over his seven year career, Brock has 181 total tackles, 11 interceptions and 43 passes defensed.More >>
Alonso, acquired in a trade with Oakland on Aug. 6, hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his 23rd of the season. He added an RBI single during a three-run fifth and also singled in the seventh.More >>
Alonso, acquired in a trade with Oakland on Aug. 6, hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his 23rd of the season. He added an RBI single during a three-run fifth and also singled in the seventh.More >>
Tyree Thompson threw six scoreless innings, leading the Spokane Indians over the Eugene Emeralds in a 5-4 win on Tuesday. Thompson (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.More >>
Tyree Thompson threw six scoreless innings, leading the Spokane Indians over the Eugene Emeralds in a 5-4 win on Tuesday. Thompson (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan.More >>
Baird spent the last 10 seasons as the team’s video coordinator, analyzing coaches’ video and advanced statistics. A Spokane native and Lakeside High School graduate, he was originally hired on by the Chiefs midway through the 2006-07 campaign.More >>
Baird spent the last 10 seasons as the team’s video coordinator, analyzing coaches’ video and advanced statistics. A Spokane native and Lakeside High School graduate, he was originally hired on by the Chiefs midway through the 2006-07 campaign.More >>
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.More >>
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. “Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward groupMore >>
The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. “Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward groupMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay.More >>