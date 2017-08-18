Aparicio hits walk-off single, Spokane beats Vancouver 4-3

Indians cap off the win in walk-off fashion

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Miguel Aparicio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 on Thursday.

Austin O'Banion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Kole Enright.

The Canadians tied the game 3-3 when Bryan Lizardo hit an RBI single, driving in Brock Lundquist in the sixth.

Reliever Lucas Jacobsen (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one hit over one scoreless inning. Juan Nunez (2-7) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out six and walking three in the Northwest League game.

The Canadians squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.

Despite the loss, Vancouver is 8-2 against Spokane this season.