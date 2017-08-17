Danielle Mauldin joins Eagles women's basketball coaching staff

By EWU Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – Eastern Washington University head women's basketball coach Wendy Schuller announced the addition of assistant coach Danielle Mauldin to her staff on Thursday (Aug. 17).

"I'm excited about the addition of Danielle to our coaching staff. She is first and foremost a top notch young woman and she brings an enthusiasm for the game that will be contagious," said Schuller. "I know she will be a great mentor and teacher for our players and her experiences and relatability will make her an outstanding recruiter."

Mauldin comes to Eastern after a one-year stint as an assistant women's basketball coach at Diablo Valley College in Concord, Calif. In addition to assisting the head coach, Mauldin served as the director of operations and the head of academic success.

"Working with Coach Schuller is long overdue," said Mauldin. "I'm excited to finally get the chance learn from and be inspired by such an experienced and reputable coach. It's indeed an honor to have been chosen to be a part of the EWU family."

Prior to her time at Diablo Valley, she served as the head coach of the Oakland Soldiers AAU team and was the assistant varsity women's basketball coach at Saint Mary's College High School.

Mauldin brings plenty of playing experience at the professional and Division I level to the Eagles following standout careers at Saint Mary's (Calif.) and overseas. Mauldin is Saint Mary's and the West Coast Conference's all-time leading rebounder with 1,282 over four years and also set a SMC program record for double-doubles.

In addition to being tabbed to the All-WCC First-Team her junior and senior years, Mauldin was named the ESPNW National Player of the Week in 2014 after leading the nation in rebounds.

Mauldin played professionally overseas for the Gruner Stern Baskets in Keltern, Germany where she led the team to its first-ever championship during the 2014-15 season. Following her time overseas, Mauldin played professionally in California for the Oakland Rise, the Bay Area's first professional women's basketball program.

A native of Emeryville, Calif., Mauldin earned her Bachelor's of Science degree in May 2014 from Saint Mary's.