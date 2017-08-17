Zags women’s soccer home match versus BYU on ESPNU - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Zags women’s soccer home match versus BYU on ESPNU

Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga women’s soccer team’s match against BYU on Oct. 26, will be televised nationally on ESPNU the West Coast Conference announced Thursday.

As part of the West Coast Conference's agreement with ESPN, one key regular season women's soccer match will appear on ESPNU and WatchESPN. Gonzaga will host preseason No. 8 BYU from Luger Field in a meeting that will have first-year GU head coach Chris Watkins facing his former school. Watkins spent the past 21 seasons as an associate head coach for BYU before taking over the program in Spokane.

The start time for the match was changed from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Zags open regular season play at home against South Dakota Friday at 7 p.m., before facing Omaha on Sunday at 6 p.m.

