Zags women’s soccer home match versus BYU on ESPNU

Mauldin is Saint Mary's and the West Coast Conference's all-time leading rebounder with 1,282 over four years and also set a SMC program record for double-doubles.
Gonzaga will host preseason No. 8 BYU from Luger Field in a meeting that will have first-year GU head coach Chris Watkins facing his former school.
The Zags are unbeaten in their last five season-openers, dating back to the 3-1 win over South Dakota in 2012. GU beat Nevada in Hawaii in last season's opener, 1-0.
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns in 2016.
Linehan threw for 3,184 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors. He also went on to capture the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Most Valuable Player award, after leading the Vandals to a win over Colorado State.
Falk, a redshirt-senior, was also finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying his own school-record with 38 touchdown passes.
Wiltjer, 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, appeared in 14 games for the Houston Rockets last season, totaling 13 points and 10 rebounds in 44 minutes of action. He also averaged 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 35.9 minutes in 22 contests for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League.
Love was named First Team All-NWC for three years in a row. As a sophomore in 2015, Love was the Northwest Conference Player of the Year and was also a Third Team All-American.
The Eagles will wrap-up practices on the grass fields on Wednesday, then move to Roos Field for practices on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday (Aug. 19) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Eagles will have its most important scrimmage at the "Inferno."
Santangelo hand-picked a fellow sharpshooter in Parker Kelly, who was a standout basketball player at Gonzaga Prep in high school and at Eastern Washington in college. More recently, his team won the coveted Elite Men's Championship at Hoopfest this summer.
Gonzaga has shared or outright won the WCC regular season the past five seasons. The Bulldogs will look for the program's 21st conference title in 2017-18.
The Bulldogs swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships last season and have won 12 of the last 13 regular-season WCC Titles and six of the last nine tournament championships.
Karnowski ended his career as Gonzaga's second all-time leader in blocks with 152 and sixth in total rebounds with 819. He also became one of eight players in school history to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds during his time with Gonzaga.
Kiara started in 56 of her career 126 games, and was on the court for 97 Gonzaga wins. She became the 17th member of the 600-rebound club finishing with 651, 10th all-time.
Seven Gonzaga baseball players were named to All-Star teams in their respective summer baseball leagues recently, headed by a trio of Bulldogs in the Alaska Baseball League's Midsummer Classic and two more in the West Coast League's showcase game.
Every year, Camp Goodtimes gives kids who have had cancer or been touched by cancer, the chance to just be kids. This year the Gonzaga men's basketball team paid a visit to the kids and gave the campers a chance to make some new friends.
