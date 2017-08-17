Gonzaga women's soccer begins regular season Friday

By Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga (0-0-0) vs. South Dakota (0-0-0)



FRIDAY, AUG. 18 | 7 P.M. | SPOKANE | LUGER FIELD

ABOUT THE SERIES:

- This is the second all-time meeting between Gonzaga and South Dakota.

- The Zags won the only other previous meeting, 3-1, on Aug. 17, 2012, in Spokane. Sila Tuiofea recorded a brace for GU in the season-opening victory.

- The Bulldogs are 1-2-0 against Summit League members all-time, with two losses to future 2017 opponent Denver. Gonzaga will also play Omaha this season, another Summit League foe.

SCOUTING THE COYOTES:

- Friday will be the season-opener for South Dakota as well. The Coyotes fell to Drake, 1-0, in an exhibition at home Sunday. Drake found the back of the net in the 11th minute and held off 11 USD shots in the match.

- Taryn LaBree took a game-high three shots for South Dakota, while Coral Suarez made five saves in 30 minutes.

- Katlin Ptacek was picked to the Summit League Watch list. The senior defender earned All-Summit League second team last season after starting in all 19 games.

- The Coyotes were picked fifth in the eight-member Summit League preseason poll.

OUT OF THE GATES:

- Gonzaga has won 10 of its 26 all-time season-opening matches.

- The Zags are unbeaten in their last five season-openers, dating back to the 3-1 win over South Dakota in 2012. GU beat Nevada in Hawaii in last season’s opener, 1-0.

- GU has also won six of its last eight season-opening contests, with the lone setback coming in 2011 at Illinois.

AN EXHIBITION OF OFFENSE:

- Gonzaga cruised to a 9-0 exhibition victory over Mount Royal (Alta.) at Luger Field last Friday.

- The Bulldogs outshot Mount Royal, 30-4, with 22 shots on goal. GU also had a 13-0 advantage in corner kicks.

A LOOK AT THE SCHEDULE:

- Gonzaga will play 19 regular season matches in 2017, with 12 games being played on the Luger Field pitch.

- The Bulldogs will play seven teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season, including three teams that finished in the Top 25.

A LOOK AT THE ROSTER:

Chris Watkins debuts as the Zags’ head coach and several new faces will play their first games in GU uniforms. The Bulldogs return 18 letterwinners, including seven starters, from last season’s squad.

- Thirteen of Gonzaga’s 27 players on the roster are underclassmen, including five freshmen.