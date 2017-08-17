Indians drop series opener against Canadians 6-2

Spokane is now 1-8 on the season against Vancouver

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Reggie Pruitt homered and singled three times, scoring two runs as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 6-2 on Wednesday.

Samad Taylor doubled and singled twice for Vancouver.

With the game tied 1-1, the Canadians took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning. Pruitt hit a solo home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Canadians extended their lead in the seventh when Logan Warmoth hit a two-run single.

Justin Dillon (2-1) got the win in relief while Spokane starter Tai Tiedemann (3-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Vancouver improved to 8-1 against Spokane this season.