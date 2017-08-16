Jake Browning named to Manning Award watch list

By Washington Athletics

The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its preseason Watch List on Wednesday and Washington junior quarterback Jack Browning was among 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2017 season nominated. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.



Browning, from Folsom, Calif., had previously been named to the preseason watch lists for the Walter Camp, Maxwell and the Davey O'Brien Awards.



Last year, Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.



He was a finalist for the Manning and Walter Camp Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.



The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.



2017 Manning Award Watch List

Austin Allen, Sr., Arkansas

Josh Allen, Jr., Wyoming

J.T. Barrett, Sr., Ohio State

Jake Browning, Jr., Washington

Sam Darnold, So., USC

Eric Dungey, Jr., Syracuse

Jacob Eason, So., Georgia

Luke Falk, Sr., Washington State

Riley Ferguson, Sr., Memphis

Ryan Finley, Jr., NC State

Nick Fitzgerald, Jr., Mississippi State

Quinton Flowers, Sr., USF

Deondre Francois, So., Florida State

Jalen Hurts, So., Alabama

Lamar Jackson, Jr., Louisville

Daniel Jones, So.-R, Duke

Taylor Lamb, Sr., App State

Matt Linehan, Sr., Idaho

Drew Lock, Jr., Missouri

Baker Mayfield, Sr., Oklahoma

Trace McSorley, Jr., Penn State

Brogan Roback, Jr., Eastern Mich.

Mason Rudolph, Sr., Oklahoma St.

Brett Rypien, Jr., Boise State

Brandon Silvers, Sr., Troy

Nick Stevens, Sr., Colorado State

Brent Stockstill, Jr., Middle Tenn.

Clayton Thorson, Jr., Northwestern

Mike White, Sr., Western Kentucky

Logan Woodside, Sr., Toledo