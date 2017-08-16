Jake Browning named to Manning Award watch list

Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns in 2016.More >>
Linehan threw for 3,184 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors. He also went on to capture the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Most Valuable Player award, after leading the Vandals to a win over Colorado State.More >>
Falk, a redshirt-senior, was also finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying his own school-record with 38 touchdown passes.More >>
Wiltjer, 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, appeared in 14 games for the Houston Rockets last season, totaling 13 points and 10 rebounds in 44 minutes of action. He also averaged 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 35.9 minutes in 22 contests for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League.More >>
Love was named First Team All-NWC for three years in a row. As a sophomore in 2015, Love was the Northwest Conference Player of the Year and was also a Third Team All-American.More >>
The Eagles will wrap-up practices on the grass fields on Wednesday, then move to Roos Field for practices on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday (Aug. 19) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Eagles will have its most important scrimmage at the "Inferno."More >>
Wiley (6’8”, 213) appeared in 34 games for Eastern Washington University last season (2016-17), recording averages of 20.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 34.3 minutes per contest while shooting 64.3 percent (265-of-412) from the field. He was named the Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player and earned first team honors.More >>
Coming into camp in 2017 Bakken is now the presumed starter for Rocky as he preps for his junior season with starting experience under his belt.More >>
Santangelo hand-picked a fellow sharpshooter in Parker Kelly, who was a standout basketball player at Gonzaga Prep in high school and at Eastern Washington in college. More recently, his team won the coveted Elite Men's Championship at Hoopfest this summer.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns in 2016.More >>
Vea, a junior defensive lineman from Milpitas, Calif., had previously been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award earlier this summer.More >>
Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
Gaskin has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after having earned freshman All-America in 2015.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.More >>
The University of Washington men's basketball 2017-18 non-conference schedule features 11 home contests.More >>
Three more Washington football players earned spots on a pair of preseason watch lists today. Dante Pettis has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. Meanwhile, both Azeem Victor and Kieshawn Bierria were listed by the Butkus Award.More >>
Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.More >>
Four Husky football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation's best college defensive player. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Azeem Victor were all given a spot on the preseason list.More >>
Four Washington football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top interior lineman. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, and offensive linemen Coleman Shelton and Trey Adams were all among the 81 players on the watch list.More >>
