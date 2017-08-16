Jake Browning named to Manning Award watch list - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Jake Browning named to Manning Award watch list

The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its preseason Watch List on Wednesday and Washington junior quarterback Jack Browning was among 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2017 season nominated. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

Browning, from Folsom, Calif., had previously been named to the preseason watch lists for the Walter Camp, Maxwell and the Davey O'Brien Awards.
 
Last year, Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.
 
He was a finalist for the Manning and Walter Camp Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
 
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.
 
2017 Manning Award Watch List
Austin Allen, Sr., Arkansas                   
Josh Allen, Jr., Wyoming                        
J.T. Barrett, Sr., Ohio State                   
Jake Browning, Jr., Washington             
Sam Darnold, So., USC                        
Eric Dungey, Jr., Syracuse                     
Jacob Eason, So., Georgia                           
Luke Falk, Sr., Washington State          
Riley Ferguson, Sr., Memphis              
Ryan Finley, Jr., NC State                     
Nick Fitzgerald, Jr., Mississippi State
Quinton Flowers, Sr., USF                    
Deondre Francois, So., Florida State
Jalen Hurts, So., Alabama                     
Lamar Jackson, Jr., Louisville               
Daniel Jones, So.-R, Duke                   
Taylor Lamb, Sr., App State                  
Matt Linehan, Sr., Idaho                     
Drew Lock, Jr., Missouri                        
Baker Mayfield, Sr., Oklahoma           
Trace McSorley, Jr., Penn State          
Brogan Roback, Jr., Eastern Mich.     
Mason Rudolph, Sr., Oklahoma St.   
Brett Rypien, Jr., Boise State               
Brandon Silvers, Sr., Troy                      
Nick Stevens, Sr., Colorado State     
Brent Stockstill, Jr., Middle Tenn.     
Clayton Thorson, Jr., Northwestern 
Mike White, Sr., Western Kentucky  
Logan Woodside, Sr., Toledo               

