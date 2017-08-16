Vandals QB Linehan named to Manning Award watch list

By Idaho Athletics

NEW ORLEANS- University of Idaho senior quarterback Matt Linehan was named to the Manning Award Watch List Wednesday, as one of the top 30 quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2017 season.



The Manning Award, in its 13th season and sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, recognizes the top quarterback in the country including bowl-game performances. The winner will be selected after the completion of the bowl season by a voting panel, including national media and Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.



Linehan threw for 3,184 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors. He also went on to capture the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Most Valuable Player award, after leading the Vandals to a win over Colorado State.



A four-year starter, Linehan enters his senior campaign within striking distance of nearly every school passing record. He already ranks in the top six all-time in yards, touchdowns, completions, attempts and completion percentage.



A list of 10 finalists for the Manning Award will be released Nov. 30, and the winner will be announced the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship.



In addition to the annual honor, the Manning Award also recognizes the top quarterbacks in the country on a weekly basis. Each week, the top eight quarterbacks are picked as the Manning Award Stars of the Week, followed by a fan vote to determine the Quarterback of the Week. Linehan was named a Manning Award Star of the Week last season, following his performance against New Mexico State.