Luke Falk named to Manning Award watch list

By Washington State Cougars

NEW ORLEANS – Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was named to the 2017 Manning Award Watch List, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Wednesday.



Falk is one of 30 quarterbacks, including three from the Pac-12 Conference, named to the watch list for the national honor recognizing the top quarterback in country after bowls. Falk was a finalist for the award last season.



Falk, a redshirt-senior, was also finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying his own school-record with 38 touchdown passes, earning All-Pac-12 second team honors. Earlier this summer, Falk was named to watch lists for the Maxwell Award (National Player of the Year), the Davey O'Brien Award (nation's top quarterback), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation's top quarterback who will graduate this year) and Walter Camp Player of the Year.



The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.



Midseason additions to the Watch List will be announced on Thursday, October 12. The list of 10 finalists will be released on Thursday, November 30. The winner will be announced in the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship.