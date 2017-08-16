Indians end road trip with 5-4 win over Emeralds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Tyree Thompson threw six scoreless innings, leading the Spokane Indians over the Eugene Emeralds in a 5-4 win on Tuesday.

Thompson (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.

Spokane started the scoring in the first inning when Matt Whatley hit a two-run home run.

After Spokane added three runs, the Emeralds cut into the deficit with four runs in the seventh inning, including a walk by Brandon Hughes that scored Chris Singleton.

Bailey Clark (1-4) went five innings, allowing five runs and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked four. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his second save of the season.

Eugene missed an additional scoring opportunity in the seventh, when Gustavo Polanco flew out with the bases loaded to end the inning.