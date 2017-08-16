Mariners end losing streak, beat Orioles 3-1 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

SEATTLE (AP) - Andrew Albers earned his first major league win in four years, pitching five effective innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
    
Called up from the minors earlier in the day, Albers (1-0) settled down after giving up Jonathan Schoop's 26th home run in the first inning. He allowed six hits for his first victory since Aug. 12, 2013, when he went 2-5 in 10 starts with Minnesota.
    
The 31-year-old lefty, acquired in a trade with Atlanta last Friday after going 12-3 at Triple-A Gwinnett, made one relief appearance for Toronto in 2015 and did not get a decision in six appearances last season with the Twins.
    
The Mariners' bullpen finished with four scoreless innings. Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 30 opportunities.

