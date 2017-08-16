Mariners end losing streak, beat Orioles 3-1

Tyree Thompson threw six scoreless innings, leading the Spokane Indians over the Eugene Emeralds in a 5-4 win on Tuesday. Thompson (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.More >>
The Mariners' bullpen finished with four scoreless innings. Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 30 opportunities.More >>
The 2026 FIFA World Cup™ will be the first tournament with the expanded 48-team format and will require world-class facilities and infrastructure. The United States, Mexico and Canada are uniquely suited to accommodate FIFA's high-level standards for hosting a FIFA World Cup™More >>
Baird spent the last 10 seasons as the team’s video coordinator, analyzing coaches’ video and advanced statistics. A Spokane native and Lakeside High School graduate, he was originally hired on by the Chiefs midway through the 2006-07 campaign.More >>
Seattle fans can grab their boxes of “BALDWIN SMACKS” starting today exclusively at participating Washington Safeway and Albertsons stores and online at www.plbsports.com.More >>
Baltimore pounded Seattle's pitching, scoring double-digit runs for the second time in three games and the sixth time since the All-Star break. Beckham got the Orioles started with his 16th homer, but it was Machado's slam that broke the game open as part of Baltimore's six-run second inning.More >>
Miguel Aparicio scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Spokane Indians secure a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Monday.More >>
After a shaky opening drive from the defense, the Seattle Seahawks settled down and showed a bit of everything in their 48-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.More >>
SEATTLE -- Parker Bridwell started the season in the minors. Now he's one of the strongest pitchers for a Los Angeles Angels team that's in the middle of a playoff hunt.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (4-7, 22-26-1) were swept in a series for the first time this season after a 6-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors (8-4, 31-19) in front of 1,681 on Sunday at Lindquist Field.More >>
