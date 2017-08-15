CenturyLink Field listed as potential host venue in united bid - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

CenturyLink Field listed as potential host venue in united bid for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Courtesy: Seattle Sounders Courtesy: Seattle Sounders

By U.S. Soccer Communications

CHICAGO (Aug. 15, 2017) - The United Bid Committee of the United States, Mexico and Canada officially started its outreach for cities to declare their interest to serve as Official Host Cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup TM by sending Requests for Information (RFIs) to 44 cities across the three nations. The RFI asks each city to declare its interest to take part in the bid process by September 5, 2017.

A total of 49 stadiums located in or around those 44 candidate cities will be considered for inclusion in the official bid that will be sent to FIFA by March 16, 2018.

After cities declare their interest, the United Bid Committee will review the submissions and intends to issue a shortlist of cities by late September. The Bid Committee will then provide more detailed bid documentation to the cities and conduct meetings to discuss any questions as candidate cities prepare their final bid, due early January 2018.

The Bid Committee plans to include 20-25 venues in its final bid to FIFA. If selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, subject to FIFA's determination, it is anticipated that at least 12 locations could ultimately serve as Official Host Cities. If a city is not selected to host matches, there may be other opportunities to be involved in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Those cities, as well as other cities not on the initial list, could be selected as the location for the International Broadcast Center, host Team Base Camps or host major events such as the Preliminary or Final Draw.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup™ will be the first tournament with the expanded 48-team format and will require world-class facilities and infrastructure. The United States, Mexico and Canada are uniquely suited to accommodate FIFA's high-level standards for hosting a FIFA World Cup™.

"The Host Cities included in our bid will be critical to its success - not only because of their facilities and ability to stage major events, but because they are committed to further developing the sport of soccer by harnessing the impact of hosting a FIFA World Cup - and looking beyond the game itself to make a positive contribution to our communities and the world," said United Bid Committee Executive Director John Kristick. "We have had a great response so far and we're looking forward to working closely with each city and determining the best venues for our official bid that we'll submit next year."

The 49 stadiums represent a wide spectrum of facilities, including stadiums for soccer and football as well as domed and retractable roof stadiums. All stadiums are required to have at least 40,000 seats for group stage matches, and a capacity of at least 80,000 to be considered for the Opening Match and the Final.

A list of the candidate cities and venues can be found at the end of this release.

Municipal leaders in each city have been asked to provide information about each city's transportation infrastructure, past experience hosting major sporting and cultural events, available accommodations, environmental protection initiatives, potential venues and more.

In addition to a stadium capable of hosting international soccer, each city has to propose top international-level training sites and locations for team base camps, and hotels for teams, staff and VIP's. The Bid Committee will also evaluate cities on their commitment to sustainable event management, aspirations to develop soccer, and the positive social impact they anticipate in the local community and beyond stemming from the event.

FIFA established a deadline of August 11 for Member Associations to express their interest to bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Morocco declared its intention to bid on this date. Both bidders must now submit their proposals for consideration by FIFA, with a decision to be taken at the FIFA Congress next June.

The United Bid Committee kicked off its efforts earlier this month by announcing the Board of Directors and the executive leadership team that includes Executive Director John Kristick, Managing Director of Technical Operations Jim Brown, Canada Bid Director Peter Montopoli, who is Canada Soccer General Secretary, and Mexico Bid Director Yon De Luisa, who is a Televisa Vice President.

The United Bid Committee's Board of Directors includes Sunil Gulati (Chairman), Steven Reed (Canada), Peter Montopoli (Canada), Decio De Maria (Mexico), Guillermo Cantu (Mexico), Carlos Cordeiro (USA), Donna Shalala (USA), Dan Flynn (USA), Don Garber (USA), Carlos Bocanegra (USA), Julie Foudy (USA), Ed Foster-Simeon (USA) and Victor Montagliani (CONCACAF). Legendary sports executive Robert Kraft has been appointed as Honorary Chairman of the Board.

The three nations have hosted a combined 13 FIFA World Cups (men's, women and youth), more than any other trio of geographically-connected nations, and set attendance records for five of those events.

Proposed stadiums and metropolitan markets for further consideration

Metropolitan Market

       Stadium

                         Capacity

United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums)

Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

75,000

Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium

71,008

Birmingham, AL

Legion Field

71,594

Boston, MA (Foxborough, MA)

Gillette Stadium

65,892

Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Stadium

75,400

Chicago, IL

Soldier Field

61,500

Cincinnati, OH

Paul Brown Stadium

65,515

Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium

68,710

Dallas, TX

Cotton Bowl

92,100

Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX)

AT&T Stadium

105,000

Denver, CO

Sports Authority Field at Mile High

76,125

Detroit, MI

Ford Field

65,000

Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field

81,441

Houston, TX

NRG Stadium

71,500

Indianapolis, IN

Lucas Oil Stadium

65,700

Jacksonville, FL

EverBank Field

64,000

Kansas City, MO

Arrowhead Stadium

76,416

Las Vegas, NV

Raiders Stadium

72,000

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

78,500

Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA)

LA Stadium at Hollywood Park

TBD

Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA)

Rose Bowl

87,527

Miami, FL

Hard Rock Stadium

65,767

Minneapolis, MN

U.S. Bank Stadium

63,000

Nashville, TN

Nissan Stadium

69,143

New Orleans, LA

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

72,000

New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ)

MetLife Stadium

82,500

Orlando, FL

Camping World Stadium

65,000

Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field

69,328

Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ)

University of Phoenix Stadium

73,000

Pittsburgh, PA

Heinz Field

68,400

Salt Lake City, UT

Rice-Eccles Stadium

45,807

San Antonio, TX

Alamodome

72,000

San Diego, CA

Qualcomm Stadium

71,500

San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA)

Levi's Stadium

75,000

Seattle, WA

CenturyLink Field

69,000

Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium

73,309

Washington, DC (Landover, MD)

FedEx Field

82,000

Canada (7 cities, 9 stadiums)

Calgary, Alberta

McMahon Stadium

35,650

Edmonton, Alberta

Commonwealth Stadium

56,335

Montréal, Québec

Stade Olympique

61,004

Montréal, Québec

Stade Saputo

20,801

Ottawa, Ontario

TD Place Stadium

24,341

Regina, Saskatchewan

Mosaic Stadium

30,048

Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre

53,506

Toronto, Ontario

BMO Field

28,026

Vancouver, British Columbia

BC Place

55,165

Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums)

Guadalajara, Jalisco

Estadio Chivas

45,364

Mexico City

Estadio Azteca

87,000

Monterrey, Nuevo León

Estadio Rayados

52,237
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.