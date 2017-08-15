Raptors sign Kyle Wiltjer to a 1-year deal - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Raptors sign Kyle Wiltjer to a 1-year deal

By Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed forward Kyle Wiltjer. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wiltjer, 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, appeared in 14 games for the Houston Rockets last season, totaling 13 points and 10 rebounds in 44 minutes of action. He also averaged 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 35.9 minutes in 22 contests for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League. He shot .379 (81-for-214) from three-point range with the Vipers.

Wiltjer signed with the Rockets as an undrafted free agent in September 2016. He played two collegiate seasons at Kentucky (2011-13) before transferring to Gonzaga (2014-16), where he averaged a team-high 20.4 points during his senior season. Wiltjer was named All-West Coast Conference First Team as a junior and senior.

