Chris Baird hired as assistant director for hockey operations

Tyree Thompson threw six scoreless innings, leading the Spokane Indians over the Eugene Emeralds in a 5-4 win on Tuesday. Thompson (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.More >>
The Mariners' bullpen finished with four scoreless innings. Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 30 opportunities.More >>
The 2026 FIFA World Cup™ will be the first tournament with the expanded 48-team format and will require world-class facilities and infrastructure. The United States, Mexico and Canada are uniquely suited to accommodate FIFA's high-level standards for hosting a FIFA World Cup™More >>
Baird spent the last 10 seasons as the team’s video coordinator, analyzing coaches’ video and advanced statistics. A Spokane native and Lakeside High School graduate, he was originally hired on by the Chiefs midway through the 2006-07 campaign.More >>
Seattle fans can grab their boxes of “BALDWIN SMACKS” starting today exclusively at participating Washington Safeway and Albertsons stores and online at www.plbsports.com.More >>
Baltimore pounded Seattle's pitching, scoring double-digit runs for the second time in three games and the sixth time since the All-Star break. Beckham got the Orioles started with his 16th homer, but it was Machado's slam that broke the game open as part of Baltimore's six-run second inning.More >>
Miguel Aparicio scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Spokane Indians secure a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Monday.More >>
After a shaky opening drive from the defense, the Seattle Seahawks settled down and showed a bit of everything in their 48-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.More >>
SEATTLE -- Parker Bridwell started the season in the minors. Now he's one of the strongest pitchers for a Los Angeles Angels team that's in the middle of a playoff hunt.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (4-7, 22-26-1) were swept in a series for the first time this season after a 6-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors (8-4, 31-19) in front of 1,681 on Sunday at Lindquist Field.More >>
Baird spent the last 10 seasons as the team’s video coordinator, analyzing coaches’ video and advanced statistics. A Spokane native and Lakeside High School graduate, he was originally hired on by the Chiefs midway through the 2006-07 campaign.More >>
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. “Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward groupMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.More >>
