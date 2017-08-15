Chris Baird hired as assistant director for hockey operations

The NHL has decided that players under contract, even those in the minors, won't be able to go to the Olympics.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on August 15 that they have hired Chris Baird as the team’s new assistant director for hockey operations.

“Chris has been a very helpful member of the hockey staff for many years and we’re thrilled to bring him on in a full-time capacity,” said Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter. “He is a perfect fit for this position, understands our organizational culture and will help our team succeed.”

Baird, 32, spent the last 10 seasons as the team’s video coordinator, analyzing coaches’ video and advanced statistics. A Spokane native and Lakeside High School graduate, he was originally hired on by the Chiefs midway through the 2006-07 campaign. In his new capacity, Baird will assist in all aspects of the hockey operations department, including continuing his video work.

“Thank you to Scott (Carter) and Bobby (Brett) for bringing me on full-time,” said Baird. “It’s been a great experience becoming a part of this organization over the past decade and I’m really excited to expand my role and take on new responsibilities.”