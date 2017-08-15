Mariners drop 5th straight after 11-3 loss to Orioles

Baltimore pounded Seattle's pitching, scoring double-digit runs for the second time in three games and the sixth time since the All-Star break. Beckham got the Orioles started with his 16th homer, but it was Machado's slam that broke the game open as part of Baltimore's six-run second inning.More >>
Miguel Aparicio scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Spokane Indians secure a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Monday.More >>
After a shaky opening drive from the defense, the Seattle Seahawks settled down and showed a bit of everything in their 48-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.More >>
SEATTLE -- Parker Bridwell started the season in the minors. Now he's one of the strongest pitchers for a Los Angeles Angels team that's in the middle of a playoff hunt.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (4-7, 22-26-1) were swept in a series for the first time this season after a 6-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors (8-4, 31-19) in front of 1,681 on Sunday at Lindquist Field.More >>
Another late rally and another stellar performance by their bullpen have the Los Angeles Angels in position for a playoff spot in the American League.More >>
Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday..More >>
For the second straight night, Trout was the source of some ninth-inning misery for the Mariners. He had a three-run double in Thursday's series opener to give the Angels a 6-3 victory.More >>
Pitching once again dominated between the two teams as there would not be a single inning on either side with more than two hits.More >>
The surging Mariners were coming off a 6-3 road trip to move into the second wild-card spot in the American League. Along with the ninth-inning problems, the Mariners saw ace James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained left pectoral muscle.More >>
