Indians rally in 9th to snap losing streak vs. Emeralds

Baltimore pounded Seattle's pitching, scoring double-digit runs for the second time in three games and the sixth time since the All-Star break. Beckham got the Orioles started with his 16th homer, but it was Machado's slam that broke the game open as part of Baltimore's six-run second inning.More >>
Miguel Aparicio scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Spokane Indians secure a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Monday.More >>
After a shaky opening drive from the defense, the Seattle Seahawks settled down and showed a bit of everything in their 48-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.More >>
SEATTLE -- Parker Bridwell started the season in the minors. Now he's one of the strongest pitchers for a Los Angeles Angels team that's in the middle of a playoff hunt.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (4-7, 22-26-1) were swept in a series for the first time this season after a 6-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors (8-4, 31-19) in front of 1,681 on Sunday at Lindquist Field.More >>
Another late rally and another stellar performance by their bullpen have the Los Angeles Angels in position for a playoff spot in the American League.More >>
Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday..More >>
For the second straight night, Trout was the source of some ninth-inning misery for the Mariners. He had a three-run double in Thursday's series opener to give the Angels a 6-3 victory.More >>
Pitching once again dominated between the two teams as there would not be a single inning on either side with more than two hits.More >>
The surging Mariners were coming off a 6-3 road trip to move into the second wild-card spot in the American League. Along with the ninth-inning problems, the Mariners saw ace James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained left pectoral muscle.More >>
Miguel Aparicio scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Spokane Indians secure a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Monday.More >>
Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday..More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, scoring Aparicio in the eighth inning to cut the Everett lead to 3-2.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the AquaSox's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.More >>
Pinch hitter Tyler Ratliff hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Eugene Emeralds 6-5 on Monday.More >>
Another solid outing by Cole Ragans and some timely hitting from Chad Smith was the right combination for the Spokane Indians on Sunday afternoon.More >>
5,935 Spokane Indians fans saw Curtis Terry hit a pair of two-run home runs but it wasn't enough in an 8-5 defeat by the Eugene Emeralds.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 2-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.More >>
During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.More >>
Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.More >>
