Indians rally in 9th to snap losing streak vs. Emeralds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Miguel Aparicio scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Spokane Indians secure a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Monday.

The error, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 1-1 before Clayton Middleton hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Eugene took the lead on a ground out by Ramsey Romano that scored Brandon Hughes.

Starter Tyler Phillips (2-2) got the win while Brian Glowicki (1-3) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game. Noah Bremer retired the side in order for his first save of the season.