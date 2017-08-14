Kenny Love joins Whitworth's coaching staff

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth University will add Kenny Love to it's men's basketball staff for the 2017-18 season.

Love graduated from Whitworth last spring after a four-year standout career with the Pirates. The guard from Santa Rosa, California was named First Team All-NWC for three years in a row. As a sophomore in 2015, Love was the Northwest Conference Player of the Year and was also a Third Team All-American.

Whitworth advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament in each of his four seasons.

"Kenny has walked the walk as an All-American student-athlete and I'm excited to watch him grow in the next phase of his professional career," said Pirate head coach Matt Logie. "While coaching Kenny it was evident to me that his basketball IQ and feel for the game pointed towards him being a successful coach, which I don't often see. As a staff, we trusted Kenny as a point guard, and he led us to some of the best success in this program's history. I'm excited that we will again have a former Pirate on our bench as no one is more passionate and cares more about our basketball family than our former players."