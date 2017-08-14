Kenny Love joins Whitworth's coaching staff

Love was named First Team All-NWC for three years in a row. As a sophomore in 2015, Love was the Northwest Conference Player of the Year and was also a Third Team All-American.More >>
The Eagles will wrap-up practices on the grass fields on Wednesday, then move to Roos Field for practices on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday (Aug. 19) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Eagles will have its most important scrimmage at the "Inferno."More >>
Wiley (6’8”, 213) appeared in 34 games for Eastern Washington University last season (2016-17), recording averages of 20.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 34.3 minutes per contest while shooting 64.3 percent (265-of-412) from the field. He was named the Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player and earned first team honors.More >>
Coming into camp in 2017 Bakken is now the presumed starter for Rocky as he preps for his junior season with starting experience under his belt.More >>
Santangelo hand-picked a fellow sharpshooter in Parker Kelly, who was a standout basketball player at Gonzaga Prep in high school and at Eastern Washington in college. More recently, his team won the coveted Elite Men's Championship at Hoopfest this summer.More >>
Eastern Washington opens the 2017 campaign at the UNLV Tournament on Aug. 25 where they face UC Davis and Binghamton on the opening day of competition before playing hosts UNLV on Aug. 26.More >>
The winner of the 2017 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 14, 2017. Five finalists will be unveiled on November 30.More >>
Vea, a junior defensive lineman from Milpitas, Calif., had previously been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award earlier this summer.More >>
"To sniff the playoff, the Cougars will have to at least split matchups with USC (Sept. 29) at home and at Washington (Nov. 25), then win the Pac-12 title game. Before that they’ll face trips to Oregon (Oct. 7) and Utah (Nov. 11) and host Stanford (Nov. 4)."More >>
Whitworth opens training for the 2017 season on Saturday. The Pirates will have three weeks of practice before traveling to Pella, Iowa to take on Central College in the season opener on Saturday, September 2.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fresh off of the most successful season in school history, four Whitworth University softball players have received All-West Region recognition through the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, which released its list of all-region teams on Monday night. All-Region recognition is based on voting by NFCA member coaches. Click here for the entire list of NCAA Division III All-Region teams. Senior pitcher Madi Perez and senior des...More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Tenth-ranked East Texas Baptist held on to defeat #17 Whitworth 7-5 in the championship of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Sunday afternoon.More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Whitworth University won the opener of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III softball regional on Friday afternoon, but the Pirates could not complete a comeback in the nightcap and ended up with a split. Whitworth, ranked 17th in the latest NFCA Division III poll, knocked off 6th-ranked Texas-Dallas 5-3 in the opener.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Whitworth University softball team will be playing in the NCAA Division III tournament for the third time in school history and for the second straight season when the Pirates take on the University of Texas – Dallas and East Texas Baptist University this weekend in the Marshall, Texas regional. The field includes just three teams and the winner will advance to the Super Regional round next weekend. Check the onlin...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Conference has announced the final standings for the 2016-17 McIlroy-Lewis All-Sports Trophy and Whitworth University has won the award for the tenth year in a row. The Pirates have extended the record for consecutive McIlroy-Lewis victories that they set last year.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth University will travel to play in the Marshall, Texas regional as part of the NCAA Division III softball tournament on Friday. East Texas Baptist University will host the three-team regional and the University of Texas at Dallas is the third school participating and the region's top-seed. .More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Whitworth softball team sealed its first ever Northwest Conference Tournament title and a trip to the 2017 NCAA Division III National Tournament with a 3-2 win over Pacific Lutheran in a winner take all game seven.More >>
