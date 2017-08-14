Eagles prepare for most important scrimmage at the Inferno

By EWU Athletics

Without naming names, it's a big week ahead for lots of Eastern Washington University football players to bring their own kind of heat to preseason practices.



After a much-needed day off from having 11 of its first 12 practices in record heat, the Eagles resume Monday at the EWU Sports and Recreation Center practice fields. After the Inland Northwest set a record with 15-straight days of temperatures of 90 degrees or more, first-year head coach Aaron Best knows this is a pivotal week in solidifying the team's depth chart and making determinations on what true freshman will earn a place on the active roster in 2017.



"This next week will be a telltale sign for us to decide how we are leaning," said Best, whose team has completed 12 of its scheduled 27 preseason practices. "There is a lot to be determined, but in the next seven days hopefully a lot of things will clear up."



The Eagles will wrap-up practices on the grass fields on Wednesday, then move to Roos Field for practices on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday (Aug. 19) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Eagles will have its most important scrimmage at the "Inferno" where Best hopes to see a different kind of heat out of his players.



"I've always said in the offensive line room that their job is to make our jobs as coaches as hard as they can make it," said Best of the competition at positions. "If it's an easy decision, I don't know if that's best for the team. So they need to make our decisions hard because then we'll be better as a whole unit."



That scrimmage is free and open to the public, and will be followed by players signing posters for fans at Reese Court. The volleyball team and 2016 Big Sky Conference championship soccer squad will also be on hand to autograph their schedule posters.



The Eagles actually ran just over 30 live plays at last Saturday morning's practice, which began with a 60-yard pass completion from returning All-America quarterback Gage Gubrud to fellow junior Nsimba Webster. Webster then caught a TD pass from Gubrud, starting a string of three-straight TD drives produced by Gubrud, redshirt freshman Eric Barriere and true freshman Nick Moore. The defense stiffened after that, though, and ended the scrimmage with a forced fumble and recovery.



The Eagles are ranked fifth in the preseason STATS NCAA Football Championship Subdivision preseason top 25 rankings, and were one notch higher in the poll of coaches. EWU's finished 12-2 and a perfect 8-0 in the Big Sky Conference a year ago and ended the year ranked fourth in FCS. Eastern advanced to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs for the third time in the past five seasons, and 12th playoff berth overall.



Eastern will be well-stocked with experience on the field. Eastern returns 51 letterwinners, including 25 on defense, 22 on offense and four on special teams. Six starters return on offense and six on defense.





More Comments from Head Coach Aaron Best . . .



On Determination of Starters & Depth Chart: "That's a big topic – everybody wants to know. We have depth charts like everybody. Newcomers come in with the job to earn reps with the ones and twos. Thus far we have a couple of guys on the outside looking in, but they are not too far outside. Next week we're going to have a good scrimmage and that is going to be a big determining factor. The ones are going to get a lot of reps, the twos will get a lot of reps and the threes will be limited a little bit, but will get the bulk of the reps the following week."



On Position Battles: "On one hand we want to see separation, but we also want to see players competing and not allowing that separation. They can make our jobs harder as coaches to make those tough decisions. That's why we have live sessions. Sometimes you can be the greatest in drills but not so hot in live team sessions. There is a distinct taste to the live aspect of things."



On Team Dealing With Heat of Preseason Practices: "Energy-wise I think we're on the up-and-up. We finally got out of the 90s and into the 70s for our Saturday morning practice. I was curious about how two weeks straight of 90-degree temperatures would affect us. It's not easy no matter who you are – it's hard on coaches and I can't imagine what that's like to players."



On Saturday Live Scrimmage: "They brought energy – yes, we're going to continue to make mistakes but we want to minimize them. It was fairly crisp and plays were made on both sides of the ball during our 30-plus plays during the live session. The defense kind of were on their heels a little bit, but then them came back and rallied and poked the ball out. It was one of those situations where they could have tucked their chin and put their eyes to the ground, but they competed even though they were hit by a big one on the first play."



On Keeping Players Fresh: "We're staying well under two hours in our practice, and then we get them refreshed and off their feet. We're understanding how to practice, so whatever tempos we're using they understand them and complete them the way they are supposed to be completed. We're telling them to practice like a professional – we are kind of learning on the job. Our seniors have done a good job creating those tempos and having the younger players follow."







