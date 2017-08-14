Jacob Wiley signs two-way contract with Nets

By Brooklyn Nets

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed Jacob Wiley to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Wiley (6’8”, 213) appeared in 34 games for Eastern Washington University last season (2016-17), recording averages of 20.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 34.3 minutes per contest while shooting 64.3 percent (265-of-412) from the field. He was named the Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player and earned first team honors after finishing the season ranked first in the conference in field goal percentage, rebounding and blocked shots per game and sixth in scoring. The Newport, Wash., native was also named an honorable mention All-America selection by the Associated Press while ranking sixth in NCAA Division I basketball in field goal percentage and eighth in blocked shots per game.

Prior to suiting up for Eastern Washington, Wiley played two seasons (2014-16) for Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho and one season (2012-13) for the University of Montana. He most recently was a member of Brooklyn’s 2017 NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Nets will provide services primarily to the team’s NBA G League affiliate – the Long Island Nets – but can spend up to 45 days with Brooklyn, not including any time prior to the start of Long Island’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.