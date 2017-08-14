Seahawks show it all in 48-17 preseason opening win over Chargers

After a shaky opening drive from the defense, the Seattle Seahawks settled down and showed a bit of everything in their 48-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.More >>
After a shaky opening drive from the defense, the Seattle Seahawks settled down and showed a bit of everything in their 48-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.More >>
SEATTLE -- Parker Bridwell started the season in the minors. Now he's one of the strongest pitchers for a Los Angeles Angels team that's in the middle of a playoff hunt.More >>
SEATTLE -- Parker Bridwell started the season in the minors. Now he's one of the strongest pitchers for a Los Angeles Angels team that's in the middle of a playoff hunt.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (4-7, 22-26-1) were swept in a series for the first time this season after a 6-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors (8-4, 31-19) in front of 1,681 on Sunday at Lindquist Field.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (4-7, 22-26-1) were swept in a series for the first time this season after a 6-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors (8-4, 31-19) in front of 1,681 on Sunday at Lindquist Field.More >>
Another late rally and another stellar performance by their bullpen have the Los Angeles Angels in position for a playoff spot in the American League.More >>
Another late rally and another stellar performance by their bullpen have the Los Angeles Angels in position for a playoff spot in the American League.More >>
Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday..More >>
Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday..More >>
For the second straight night, Trout was the source of some ninth-inning misery for the Mariners. He had a three-run double in Thursday's series opener to give the Angels a 6-3 victory.More >>
For the second straight night, Trout was the source of some ninth-inning misery for the Mariners. He had a three-run double in Thursday's series opener to give the Angels a 6-3 victory.More >>
Pitching once again dominated between the two teams as there would not be a single inning on either side with more than two hits.More >>
Pitching once again dominated between the two teams as there would not be a single inning on either side with more than two hits.More >>
The surging Mariners were coming off a 6-3 road trip to move into the second wild-card spot in the American League. Along with the ninth-inning problems, the Mariners saw ace James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained left pectoral muscle.More >>
The surging Mariners were coming off a 6-3 road trip to move into the second wild-card spot in the American League. Along with the ninth-inning problems, the Mariners saw ace James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained left pectoral muscle.More >>
It was billed as the comeback in Cow-Town and with Garth Brooks blaring in the background Great Falls boxer Todd Foster stepped into the ring against highly regarded 'Jazzy Jeff Mayweather.More >>
It was billed as the comeback in Cow-Town and with Garth Brooks blaring in the background Great Falls boxer Todd Foster stepped into the ring against highly regarded 'Jazzy Jeff Mayweather.More >>
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.More >>
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.More >>
After a shaky opening drive from the defense, the Seattle Seahawks settled down and showed a bit of everything in their 48-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.More >>
After a shaky opening drive from the defense, the Seattle Seahawks settled down and showed a bit of everything in their 48-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.More >>
Simone, who played at Skyline High School and went undrafted out of Arizona State, signed with the Seahawks after taking part in rookie minicamp as a tryout player.More >>
Simone, who played at Skyline High School and went undrafted out of Arizona State, signed with the Seahawks after taking part in rookie minicamp as a tryout player.More >>
Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.More >>
Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.More >>
Chancellor has earned Pro Bowl honors four times in his seven-year career and been a second-team All-Pro twice while earning a reputation as being one of the league’s hardest hitters.More >>
Chancellor has earned Pro Bowl honors four times in his seven-year career and been a second-team All-Pro twice while earning a reputation as being one of the league’s hardest hitters.More >>
Morgan first established himself with the Seahawks as a core special teams player, then began to see more playing time in recent years, starting two games in 2015, and three last year while serving as the team’s primary strongside linebacker.More >>
Morgan first established himself with the Seahawks as a core special teams player, then began to see more playing time in recent years, starting two games in 2015, and three last year while serving as the team’s primary strongside linebacker.More >>
Alexander, a fifth-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015, has appeared in all 32 games over the past two seasons. He has one career start on defense, but is best known for his play on special teams, where he earned Pro Bowl honors last season.More >>
Alexander, a fifth-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015, has appeared in all 32 games over the past two seasons. He has one career start on defense, but is best known for his play on special teams, where he earned Pro Bowl honors last season.More >>
Single-game tickets for Seattle Seahawks home games in 2017 will go on sale at CenturyLink Field on Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Fans will be limited to purchasing a total of four tickets.More >>
Single-game tickets for Seattle Seahawks home games in 2017 will go on sale at CenturyLink Field on Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Fans will be limited to purchasing a total of four tickets.More >>
NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7). Kam Chancellor (No. 23).More >>
NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7). Kam Chancellor (No. 23).More >>
The Pro Football Focus staff dove into their database and ranked every NFL roster based on how they stand with the 2017 season approaching. The rankings were based on how the expected starters for each team compare in their metrics. The Seahawks’ current roster came in at No. 11 among the 32 NFL clubs, finishing just outside the top-10 behind the Carolina Panthers.More >>
The Pro Football Focus staff dove into their database and ranked every NFL roster based on how they stand with the 2017 season approaching. The rankings were based on how the expected starters for each team compare in their metrics. The Seahawks’ current roster came in at No. 11 among the 32 NFL clubs, finishing just outside the top-10 behind the Carolina Panthers.More >>
The NFL Network finished announcing its Top 100 Players of 2017 Monday night with the final 10 players, and while no Seahawks cracked that Top 10, Seattle did finish with a league-best eight players on the Top 100 list:More >>
The NFL Network finished announcing its Top 100 Players of 2017 Monday night with the final 10 players, and while no Seahawks cracked that Top 10, Seattle did finish with a league-best eight players on the Top 100 list:More >>