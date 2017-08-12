Indians drop 4th straight falling to AquaSox 3-2 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

The Indians have lost 6 of their last 8 games.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday.

Chris Singleton scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a strikeout and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

After Eugene crossed the plate for two runs in the third inning, Spokane tied the game 2-2 after Kole Enright scored on a double play in the fifth inning and Enright hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Reliever Brian Glowicki (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two hits over three scoreless innings. Joe Barlow (4-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Enright homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Indians.

