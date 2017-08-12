Indians drop 4th straight falling to AquaSox 3-2

Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday..More >>
For the second straight night, Trout was the source of some ninth-inning misery for the Mariners. He had a three-run double in Thursday's series opener to give the Angels a 6-3 victory.More >>
Pitching once again dominated between the two teams as there would not be a single inning on either side with more than two hits.More >>
The surging Mariners were coming off a 6-3 road trip to move into the second wild-card spot in the American League. Along with the ninth-inning problems, the Mariners saw ace James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained left pectoral muscle.More >>
It was billed as the comeback in Cow-Town and with Garth Brooks blaring in the background Great Falls boxer Todd Foster stepped into the ring against highly regarded 'Jazzy Jeff Mayweather.More >>
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, scoring Aparicio in the eighth inning to cut the Everett lead to 3-2.More >>
The Billings Mustangs entered Wednesday night sitting at 3-4 through the second half of the season.More >>
The Mariners, who entered the day tied with Kansas City and Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card, finished 6-3 on their road trip.More >>
Leonys Martin homered in the top of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Tuesday night.More >>
Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday..More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, scoring Aparicio in the eighth inning to cut the Everett lead to 3-2.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the AquaSox's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.More >>
Pinch hitter Tyler Ratliff hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Eugene Emeralds 6-5 on Monday.More >>
Another solid outing by Cole Ragans and some timely hitting from Chad Smith was the right combination for the Spokane Indians on Sunday afternoon.More >>
5,935 Spokane Indians fans saw Curtis Terry hit a pair of two-run home runs but it wasn't enough in an 8-5 defeat by the Eugene Emeralds.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 2-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.More >>
During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.More >>
Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.More >>
"My mom started coming out here in 1998 after my dad passed away. We used to buy packs of gum for the kids that lived with us and some other kids. Then they passed a ban that they couldn't chew tobacco in the minor leagues, and they were really strict about it. My mom said instead of buying it for these kids, let's buy it for everybody. We started going to Costco and buying their three-lb. bags of bubble gum."More >>
