Mariners squander lead against Angels, losing 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) - Mike Trout scored from second base on Jean Segura's error in the top of the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from a four-run deficit for a 6-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.



For the second straight night, Trout was the source of some ninth-inning misery for the Mariners. He had a three-run double in Thursday's series opener to give the Angels a 6-3 victory. A day later, Trout walked with one out, taking a close 3-2 pitch from James Pazos (3-4). Albert Pujols followed with a single and C.J. Cron chopped a hard grounder that Segura couldn't handle that bounced far enough into left field for Trout to score the go-ahead run.



Seattle held a 5-1 lead going into the seventh inning thanks to home runs from Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino, but the Angels scored four times in the seventh to pull even.