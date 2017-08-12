Former Zag builds Spokane's version of the Dream Team

Liberty Lake, WA -- Every summer, f5 Networks holds an annual company outing in its Liberty Lake parking lot. The carnival like atmosphere features catered food, snow cones, games, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. But for the last three years, only one team has been able to call itself champions of the f5 hoops tournament, and it's no fluke.

Known as the "f5 Ballers," this team never leaves anything to chance. The team expertly stacks the deck with a host of former college and pro athletes. They are led by Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, former WSU college classmates Andy Reinland and Mike Peterson, and F5 Senior Vice President Greg Davis. The team of ringers had yet to lose the championship, let alone even a single game, in each of the previous three years. Tired of seeing the same team win year after year, a covert operation was put together to beat the Ballers at their own game.

Wanda Walsh, an employee at f5 and standing 5' tall, was the lucky recipient of a modern day "Dream Team." Her company reached out to former Gonzaga guard and radio analyst Matt Santangelo to lend Wanda an assist. The Hoopfest Director jumped at the opportunity, assembling a squad of hoopsters to take down the champs. Santangelo hand-picked a fellow sharpshooter in Parker Kelly, who was a standout basketball player at Gonzaga Prep in high school and at Eastern Washington in college. More recently, his team won the coveted Elite Men's Championship at Hoopfest this summer. Former Zag Casey Cavalry was a late scratch, but former Washington State Cougar Ryan Bailey was a more than capable replacement, helping the "Dream Team" dethrone the champs in a one-sided affair, 20-9.

Watch the video to see how the game unfolded. One can only wonder if the "f5 Ballers" will raise the stakes just as the Golden State Warriors did to dethrone the Cleveland Cavaliers by signing Kevin Durant. Has the "Dream Team" unwittingly started an arms race to win the company basketball tournament? We'll have to wait and find out in 2018.