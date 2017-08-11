Mariners drop series opener vs Angels 6-3

The surging Mariners were coming off a 6-3 road trip to move into the second wild-card spot in the American League. Along with the ninth-inning problems, the Mariners saw ace James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained left pectoral muscle.More >>
It was billed as the comeback in Cow-Town and with Garth Brooks blaring in the background Great Falls boxer Todd Foster stepped into the ring against highly regarded 'Jazzy Jeff Mayweather.More >>
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, scoring Aparicio in the eighth inning to cut the Everett lead to 3-2.More >>
The Billings Mustangs entered Wednesday night sitting at 3-4 through the second half of the season.More >>
The Mariners, who entered the day tied with Kansas City and Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card, finished 6-3 on their road trip.More >>
Leonys Martin homered in the top of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (3-4, 21-23-1) lost their second straight game to the Idaho Falls Chukars (4-4, 21-25) on Tuesday night, falling 10-7 at Dehler Park to drop the three-game series.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the AquaSox's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.More >>
The Mariners have 7 1/2 weeks remaining in the regular season, and they open a two-game series in Oakland on Tuesday night sitting one game back of the Royals and Rays for the American League's No. 2 Wild Card spot with a 57-56 record.More >>
