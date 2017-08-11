Mariners drop series opener vs Angels 6-3

SEATTLE (AP) - Mike Trout looped a three-run double just inside the left-field line with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels cooled off the Seattle Mariners with a 6-3 victory on Thursday night.



Trout's bases-clearing hit off Seattle closer Edwin Diaz (2-5) came after the Mariners staged a three-run rally of their own in the eighth inning to tie the game at 3-all. Diaz had major control problems in the ninth, walking three batters, including Cameron Maybin on a 3-2 pitch to bring Trout to the plate. The reigning MVP pulled a 1-1 breaking ball and just kept it fair.



The surging Mariners were coming off a 6-3 road trip to move into the second wild-card spot in the American League. Along with the ninth-inning problems, the Mariners saw ace James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained left pectoral muscle.

