Kailer Yamamoto signs 3-year deal with Edmonton Oilers

The surging Mariners were coming off a 6-3 road trip to move into the second wild-card spot in the American League. Along with the ninth-inning problems, the Mariners saw ace James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained left pectoral muscle.More >>
It was billed as the comeback in Cow-Town and with Garth Brooks blaring in the background Great Falls boxer Todd Foster stepped into the ring against highly regarded 'Jazzy Jeff Mayweather.More >>
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, scoring Aparicio in the eighth inning to cut the Everett lead to 3-2.More >>
The Billings Mustangs entered Wednesday night sitting at 3-4 through the second half of the season.More >>
The Mariners, who entered the day tied with Kansas City and Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card, finished 6-3 on their road trip.More >>
Leonys Martin homered in the top of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (3-4, 21-23-1) lost their second straight game to the Idaho Falls Chukars (4-4, 21-25) on Tuesday night, falling 10-7 at Dehler Park to drop the three-game series.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the AquaSox's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.More >>
The Mariners have 7 1/2 weeks remaining in the regular season, and they open a two-game series in Oakland on Tuesday night sitting one game back of the Royals and Rays for the American League's No. 2 Wild Card spot with a 57-56 record.More >>
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. “Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward groupMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
