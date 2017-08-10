Kailer Yamamoto signs 3-year deal with Edmonton Oilers

The Nashville Predators have signed their top center Ryan Johansen to an eight-year, $64 million contract in the largest contract ever for the franchise.

Boston's TD Garden has agreed to pay the state nearly $2 million after local teens discovered the arena failed to hold fundraisers benefiting Massachusetts parks and recreational areas.

Person with direct knowledge tells AP: Tony Granato will coach US men's hockey team at 2018 Olympics.

Tony Granato to coach US men's hockey at Olympics

The NHL has decided that players under contract, even those in the minors, won't be able to go to the Olympics.

NHL: Players under contract in minors can't go to Olympics

ESPN faces some major headwinds - but Disney still has a chance to reverse its slide.

ESPN, facing headwinds, might still reverse its slide

The downtown home of the NBA's Wizards and NHL's Capitals now will be called Capital One Arena.

Washington's Verizon Center will become Capital One Arena

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, addressed the media Thursday regarding the ongoing inquiry about ticket sales for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout on Aug. 26.

By Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have signed 2017 first round selection Kailer Yamamoto to a three-year entry level contract.

Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.

The 5'8", 153-pound forward has appeared in 190 career WHL games, accumulating 227 points (84G, 143A) and 130 penalty minutes. He has also played in 12 playoff games, recording 10 points (3G, 7A) and 16 penalty minutes.

Courtesy: Edmonton Oilers

The Spokane, Washington native has represented his country several times internationally, most recently at the 2016 U18 World Championship. He also played at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and the 2015 World Under-17 Challenge.

This summer, Yamamoto attended the Oilers 2017 Development Camp in Jasper, Alberta and played for Team USA at the 2017 World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Michigan.