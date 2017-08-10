Indians get swept by AquaSox, losing 3-2

The Indians have lost 5 of their last 7 games

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Austin Grebeck hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 3-2 win over the Spokane Indians on Thursday. With the victory, the AquaSox swept the three-game series.

Scott Kuzminsky struck Miguel Aparicio out with runners on first and second to end the game for his first save of the season.

The single by Grebeck scored Onil Pena and Troy Dixon to give the AquaSox a 2-1 lead.

The AquaSox tacked on another run in the seventh when Greifer Andrade hit an RBI single, bringing home Eugene Helder.

Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, scoring Aparicio in the eighth inning to cut the Everett lead to 3-2.

Everett right-hander Andres Torres (6-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tai Tiedemann (3-3) took the tough loss in the Northwest League game after allowing two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.