Vita Vea named to Polynesian Player of the Year watch list

By Washington Athletics

Washington's Vita Vea has been named to the preseason watch list for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today.



Vea, a junior defensive lineman from Milpitas, Calif., had previously been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award earlier this summer.



The 6-foot-5, 340-pound Vea was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection last year and is considered one of the top defensive linemen in the nation heading into the 2017 season.



The winner of the award, which was first presented in 2014, will be named in December.

