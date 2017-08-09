WSU ranked No. 22 in Sports Illustrated's preseason Top 25

"To sniff the playoff, the Cougars will have to at least split matchups with USC (Sept. 29) at home and at Washington (Nov. 25), then win the Pac-12 title game. Before that they’ll face trips to Oregon (Oct. 7) and Utah (Nov. 11) and host Stanford (Nov. 4)."More >>
It's a trip that can only happen once every four year, but the Montana State men's basketball team is heading north to Calgary for four games in as many days.More >>
Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will visit various cities in Idaho, Montana and Utah, which are all within the Golden Knights’ authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet.More >>
Whitworth opens training for the 2017 season on Saturday. The Pirates will have three weeks of practice before traveling to Pella, Iowa to take on Central College in the season opener on Saturday, September 2.More >>
The sun is out, the water is cold, pads are popping. Griz football is here. “Oh it feels great, it feels like an eternity since we have been out here. I know me personally, I am excited to get back out here and we have a lot of guys that weren’t here this spring and they are fired up,” said Griz Senior QB Reese Phillips.More >>
The Eagles return quarterback Gage Gubrud who will try and bring Eastern Washington its fifth Big Sky title in the last six years. Gubrud threw for an FCS single-season record 5,160 yards in 2016 and is one of 14 returning starters for the Eagles this season.More >>
The Vandals went back to shells for Tuesday’s practice, but the intensity stayed high as the team continues to work in preparation for opening day on August 31.More >>
Gonzaga has shared or outright won the WCC regular season the past five seasons. The Bulldogs will look for the program's 21st conference title in 2017-18.More >>
The Bulldogs swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships last season and have won 12 of the last 13 regular-season WCC Titles and six of the last nine tournament championships.More >>
The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.More >>
"To sniff the playoff, the Cougars will have to at least split matchups with USC (Sept. 29) at home and at Washington (Nov. 25), then win the Pac-12 title game. Before that they’ll face trips to Oregon (Oct. 7) and Utah (Nov. 11) and host Stanford (Nov. 4)."More >>
"The Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades."More >>
The matchup between the Cougars and the Hawks will be televised on ESPN3 and will be the second game of the tournament. The Wooden Legacy opens with Saint Mary's taking on Harvard at 1 p.m. on ESPNEWS.More >>
Former Cougar and NFL standout Steve Gleason will receive Washington State University’s 2017 Regents’ Distinguished Alumnus Award, the university’s highest alumni honor, Aug. 10 on the Pullman campus.More >>
Washington State will open fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a 2 p.m. practice at Rogers Practice Field and Martin Stadium. The Cougars will hold the first two days of practice in Pullman before heading to Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston, Idaho, Friday, Aug. 4. WSU will spend a week in Lewiston, similar to past seasons under Coach Leach.More >>
The Cougars finished second in the Pac-12 North last season, posting a 7-2 conference record and 8-5 overall record. WSU's season was highlighted by an eight-game winning streak, their longest since 1930.More >>
Falk is one of 40 players, including five from the Pac-12 Conference, named to the watch list for the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade. Falk was a semifinalist for the award last season.More >>
Morrow was among the 61 players and one of ten Pac-12 Conference players named to the watch list for the award given annually to the best running back in college football.More >>
The Cougars bring back 12 players from their 2016-17 active roster while adding a pair of freshmen and a redshirt-freshmen to bring their totals to 15 for the new season.More >>
Falk was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying a school-record with 38 touchdown passes, earning All-Pac-12 second team honors.More >>
