WSU ranked No. 22 in Sports Illustrated's preseason Top 25

The Washington State Cougars have received their highest ranking of the preseason when Sports Illustrated ranked the Cougars No. 22 on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the Cougars had the highest receiving votes (99) in the Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll and were also ranked No. 24 in ESPN's preseason Top 25 power rankings.

In 2016, Washington State went to their third bowl game in the last four years and will look to make it to their third straight this season (2015: Sun Bowl, 2016: Holiday Bowl). Here's what Sports Illustrated said about the Cougars this season.

"To sniff the playoff, the Cougars will have to at least split matchups with USC (Sept. 29) at home and at Washington (Nov. 25), then win the Pac-12 title game. Before that they’ll face trips to Oregon (Oct. 7) and Utah (Nov. 11) and host Stanford (Nov. 4)."



Here's Sports Illustrated's Top 25 rankings:

RK Team 2016 Record

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (14-1)

2. Florida State Seminoles (10-3)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2)

4. Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-3)

5. USC Trojans (10-3)

6. Oklahoma Sooners (11-2)

7. Clemson Tigers (14-1)

8. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3)

9. Washington Huskies (12-2)

10. Auburn Tigers (8-5)

11. Michigan Wolverines (10-3)

12. Wisconsin Badgers (11-3)

13. LSU Tigers (8-4)

14. Louisville Cardinals (9-4)

15. Stanford Cardinal (10-3)

16. Georgia Bulldogs (8-5)

17. South Florida Bulls (11-2)

18. Florida Gators (9-4)

19. Kansas State Wildcats (9-4)

20. Miami Hurricanes (9-4)

21. West Virginia Mountaineers (10-3)

22. Washington State Cougars (8-5)

23. Texas Longhorns (5-7)

24. Virginia Tech Hokies (10-4)

25. Texas A&M Aggies (8-5)



The Cougars open up the season against the Montana State Bobcats on Sept. 2 before playing four straight games at Martin Stadium.