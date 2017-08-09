Mariners complete sweep of Athletics, winning 6-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Nelson Cruz homered twice, Kyle Seager also went deep and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep.



Robinson Cano had two hits and scored twice while Ben Gamel singled and made another sparkling defensive play to help Seattle to its fourth win in five games.



The Mariners, who entered the day tied with Kansas City and Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card, finished 6-3 on their road trip.



Cruz hit a two-run homer in the third, his 25th, then added his 26th in the fifth. It's the second multi-homer game in four days for the Mariners slugger, who has 22 RBIs in 13 games against the A's this season.



Seager homered in the first inning after Jean Segura and Cano singled.



All three home runs came off Oakland starter Jharel Cotton (5-9).