NHL's Vegas Golden Knights to make appearance in Coeur d’Alene

VEGAS (August 9, 2017) – Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz announced today, August 9, the Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). From August 14-19, the Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will visit various cities in Idaho, Montana and Utah, which are all within the Golden Knights’ authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet.

Players and coaches including Jake Bischoff , Gerard Gallant , Mike Kelly , Calvin Pickard , Nate Schmidt , Alex Tuch and executives Bill Foley , Murray Craven and Brian Killingsworth are expected to make appearances and participate in a series of hockey clinics, open skates and meet-and-greets with local hockey fans of all ages. Please note the player participation is subject to change.

“Las Vegas has always been a premier travel destination and our city is now emerging as a premier sports destination as well,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz . “The Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will bring the excitement of Golden Knights hockey into several communities that are easily accessible from Las Vegas and all located within our television distribution territory through our partnership with AT&T SportsNet. Once the season begins, our players will be very active in the Las Vegas area and participate in numerous community appearances and charitable events in our market. This is an opportunity for our players to visit other cities that we may not be able to reach during the season. We look forward to having hockey fans of all ages get the chance to meet some of these players, coaches and executives and enjoy our great game.”

“During the Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip, attendees will get a taste of what makes Las Vegas the ultimate sports destination,” said Cathy Tull , Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “With the team’s inaugural season kicking off in October, Las Vegas looks forward to welcoming hockey fans from around the world.”

The team will begin the caravan in Las Vegas on Monday, August 14, with the first stop in Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday, August 15 with goaltender Calvin Pickard . The team will then make three stops in Montana, first in Whitefish on Wednesday, August 16 with Jake Bischoff and Alex Tuch , second at Rock Creek Cattle Company in Deer Lodge on Thursday, August 17 and the last stop in the Big Sky State will be in Bozeman on Friday, August 18 with Nate Schmidt . The final stop on the road trip will be in Salt Lake City on Saturday, August 19 with Head Coach Gerard Gallant and Assistant Coach Mike Kelly . The full schedule can be found below. Player and executive appearances are subject to change.

Members of the media interested in speaking to players or executives about the tour or during appearances can contact Alyssa Girardi (agirardi@vegasgoldenknights.com).

Fans can follow along on social and post using the hashtag #VGKRoadTrip.

The Vegas Golden Knights authorized television distribution territory through the team’s local television rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet covers the states of Nevada, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah and select areas of Arizona and California.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ROAD TRIP ITINERARY

Please note schedules and players are subject to change

Monday, August 14 (Las Vegas, NV)

• Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip bus departs Las Vegas for Idaho (Vegas Golden Knights staff will be on the bus)

Tuesday, August 15 (Coeur d’Alene, ID)

• Public skate at Frontier Ice Center (3525 W Seltice Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814)

• Time: 5:45-7 p.m. local

• Player: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Calvin Pickard

Wednesday, August 16 (Whitefish, MT)

• Travel to Whitefish, MT

• Hockey clinic at Stumptown Ice Den (725 Wisconsin Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937)

• Time: 6-7:30 p.m. local

• Players: Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch and defenseman Jake Bischoff

• Executives: Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley , Senior Vice President Murray Craven and Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth

Thursday, August 17 (Whitefish, MT and Deer Lodge, MT)

• Private tour of Rock Creek Cattle Company (closed to media, closed to public)

Friday, August 18 (Bozeman, MT)

• Travel to Bozeman, MT

• Street Hockey Clinic at Haynes Pavilion (901 N Black Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715)

• Time: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. local

• Player: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt

• Travel to Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday, August 19 (Salt Lake City, UT)

• Public skate at Salt Lake City Sports Complex (645 Guardsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108)

• Time: 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. local

• Coaches: Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant and Assistant Coach Mike Kelly

• Travel to Las Vegas, NV

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS:

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners William Foley and his family and the Maloof family. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com . Fans can follow the team on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Snapchat .

ABOUT THE LVCVA