NHL's Vegas Golden Knights to make appearance in Coeur d’Alene - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

NHL's Vegas Golden Knights to make appearance in Coeur d’Alene

Golden Knights will be in Coeur d’Alene on August 15. Golden Knights will be in Coeur d’Alene on August 15.

VEGAS (August 9, 2017) – Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz announced today, August 9, the Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). From August 14-19, the Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will visit various cities in Idaho, Montana and Utah, which are all within the Golden Knights’ authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet.

 
Players and coaches including Jake Bischoff, Gerard Gallant, Mike Kelly, Calvin Pickard, Nate Schmidt, Alex Tuch and executives Bill Foley, Murray Craven and Brian Killingsworth are expected to make appearances and participate in a series of hockey clinics, open skates and meet-and-greets with local hockey fans of all ages. Please note the player participation is subject to change.
 
“Las Vegas has always been a premier travel destination and our city is now emerging as a premier sports destination as well,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “The Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will bring the excitement of Golden Knights hockey into several communities that are easily accessible from Las Vegas and all located within our television distribution territory through our partnership with AT&T SportsNet. Once the season begins, our players will be very active in the Las Vegas area and participate in numerous community appearances and charitable events in our market. This is an opportunity for our players to visit other cities that we may not be able to reach during the season. We look forward to having hockey fans of all ages get the chance to meet some of these players, coaches and executives and enjoy our great game.”
 
“During the Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip, attendees will get a taste of what makes Las Vegas the ultimate sports destination,” said Cathy Tull, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “With the team’s inaugural season kicking off in October, Las Vegas looks forward to welcoming hockey fans from around the world.”
 
The team will begin the caravan in Las Vegas on Monday, August 14, with the first stop in Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday, August 15 with goaltender Calvin Pickard. The team will then make three stops in Montana, first in Whitefish on Wednesday, August 16 with Jake Bischoff and Alex Tuch, second at Rock Creek Cattle Company in Deer Lodge on Thursday, August 17 and the last stop in the Big Sky State will be in Bozeman on Friday, August 18 with Nate Schmidt. The final stop on the road trip will be in Salt Lake City on Saturday, August 19 with Head Coach Gerard Gallant and Assistant Coach Mike Kelly. The full schedule can be found below. Player and executive appearances are subject to change.
 
Members of the media interested in speaking to players or executives about the tour or during appearances can contact Alyssa Girardi (agirardi@vegasgoldenknights.com).
 
Fans can follow along on social and post using the hashtag #VGKRoadTrip.
 
The Vegas Golden Knights authorized television distribution territory through the team’s local television rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet covers the states of Nevada, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah and select areas of Arizona and California.
 
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ROAD TRIP ITINERARY
Please note schedules and players are subject to change
 
Monday, August 14 (Las Vegas, NV)
• Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip bus departs Las Vegas for Idaho (Vegas Golden Knights staff will be on the bus)
 
Tuesday, August 15 (Coeur d’Alene, ID)
• Public skate at Frontier Ice Center (3525 W Seltice Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814)
• Time: 5:45-7 p.m. local
• Player: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Calvin Pickard
 
Wednesday, August 16 (Whitefish, MT)
• Travel to Whitefish, MT
• Hockey clinic at Stumptown Ice Den (725 Wisconsin Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937)
• Time: 6-7:30 p.m. local
• Players: Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch and defenseman Jake Bischoff
• Executives: Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley, Senior Vice President Murray Craven and Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth
 
Thursday, August 17 (Whitefish, MT and Deer Lodge, MT)
• Private tour of Rock Creek Cattle Company (closed to media, closed to public)
 
Friday, August 18 (Bozeman, MT)
• Travel to Bozeman, MT
• Street Hockey Clinic at Haynes Pavilion (901 N Black Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715)
• Time: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. local
• Player: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
• Travel to Salt Lake City, UT
 
Saturday, August 19 (Salt Lake City, UT)
• Public skate at Salt Lake City Sports Complex (645 Guardsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108)
•  Time: 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. local
• Coaches: Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant and Assistant Coach Mike Kelly
• Travel to Las Vegas, NV
 
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS:
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners William Foley and his family and the Maloof family. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.
 
ABOUT THE LVCVA
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide, and also with operating the Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center. With 150,000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas alone and nearly 11 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space citywide, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting ever increasing numbers of leisure and business visitors to the area. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com or www.VisitLasVegas.com.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • NHL's Vegas Golden Knights to make appearance in Coeur d’Alene

    NHL's Vegas Golden Knights to make appearance in Coeur d’Alene

    Golden Knights will be in Coeur d’Alene on August 15.Golden Knights will be in Coeur d’Alene on August 15.

    Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will visit various cities in Idaho, Montana and Utah, which are all within the Golden Knights’ authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet.

    More >>

    Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will visit various cities in Idaho, Montana and Utah, which are all within the Golden Knights’ authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet.

    More >>

  • Whitworth football announces preseason practice schedule

    Whitworth football announces preseason practice schedule

    Courtesy: Whitworth AthleticsCourtesy: Whitworth Athletics

    Whitworth opens training for the 2017 season on Saturday.  The Pirates will have three weeks of practice before traveling to Pella, Iowa to take on Central College in the season opener on Saturday, September 2.

    More >>

    Whitworth opens training for the 2017 season on Saturday.  The Pirates will have three weeks of practice before traveling to Pella, Iowa to take on Central College in the season opener on Saturday, September 2.

    More >>

  • Griz Start Fall Camp

    Griz Start Fall Camp

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-08-09 04:12:25 GMT

    The sun is out, the water is cold, pads are popping. Griz football is here. “Oh it feels great, it feels like an eternity since we have been out here. I know me personally, I am excited to get back out here and we have a lot of guys that weren’t here this spring and they are fired up,” said Griz Senior QB Reese Phillips. 

    More >>

    The sun is out, the water is cold, pads are popping. Griz football is here. “Oh it feels great, it feels like an eternity since we have been out here. I know me personally, I am excited to get back out here and we have a lot of guys that weren’t here this spring and they are fired up,” said Griz Senior QB Reese Phillips. 

    More >>
    •   

  • IdahoIdahoMore>>

  • NHL's Vegas Golden Knights to make appearance in Coeur d’Alene

    NHL's Vegas Golden Knights to make appearance in Coeur d’Alene

    Golden Knights will be in Coeur d’Alene on August 15.Golden Knights will be in Coeur d’Alene on August 15.

    Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will visit various cities in Idaho, Montana and Utah, which are all within the Golden Knights’ authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet.

    More >>

    Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will visit various cities in Idaho, Montana and Utah, which are all within the Golden Knights’ authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet.

    More >>

  • Vandals keep intensity high at fall camp

    Vandals keep intensity high at fall camp

    Vandals open up season on SWX against Sacramento State on August 31.Vandals open up season on SWX against Sacramento State on August 31.

    The Vandals went back to shells for Tuesday’s practice, but the intensity stayed high as the team continues to work in preparation for opening day on August 31.

    More >>

    The Vandals went back to shells for Tuesday’s practice, but the intensity stayed high as the team continues to work in preparation for opening day on August 31.

    More >>

  • Vandals wrap up day 6 of fall camp

    Vandals wrap up day 6 of fall camp

    Vandals open up season against Sacramento State on SWXVandals open up season against Sacramento State on SWX

    The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.

    More >>

    The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.