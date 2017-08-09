Mariners comeback to beat Athletics 7-6 in extras

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Leonys Martin homered in the top of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Tuesday night.



Martin hit a high arcing shot to right off a 2-1 94 mph fastball from Josh Smith (2-0) with two outs.



His second home run of the season pushed the Mariners' record on their nine-game road trip to 5-3.



Tony Zynch pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the 10th for his second save.



Marc Rzepczynski (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning in the bottom of the ninth.



The A's had runners at first and second with one out but Zynch struck out Chad Pinder swinging and got Matt Chapman to fly out to right.

