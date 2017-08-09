Indians get shut out against AquaSox 8-0

Indians get shut out for 4th time this season.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Randy Bell, Michael Suarez and Scott Kuzminsky combined for a shutout as the Everett AquaSox topped the Spokane Indians 8-0 on Tuesday.

Suarez (6-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing three hits over four scoreless innings. Tyler Phillips (1-2) went five innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Everett scored two runs in the third, including a solo home run by Ronald Rosario. The AquaSox scored again in the sixth inning, when they exploded for six runs, including a three-run double by Chris Torres.

Rosario homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

The Indians were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the AquaSox's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Spokane is 5-2 against Everett this season.