Eagles ranked No. 4 in preseason FCS Coaches Poll

The sun is out, the water is cold, pads are popping. Griz football is here. "Oh it feels great, it feels like an eternity since we have been out here. I know me personally, I am excited to get back out here and we have a lot of guys that weren't here this spring and they are fired up," said Griz Senior QB Reese Phillips.
The Eagles return quarterback Gage Gubrud who will try and bring Eastern Washington its fifth Big Sky title in the last six years. Gubrud threw for an FCS single-season record 5,160 yards in 2016 and is one of 14 returning starters for the Eagles this season.
The Vandals went back to shells for Tuesday's practice, but the intensity stayed high as the team continues to work in preparation for opening day on August 31.
Gonzaga has shared or outright won the WCC regular season the past five seasons. The Bulldogs will look for the program's 21st conference title in 2017-18.
The Bulldogs swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships last season and have won 12 of the last 13 regular-season WCC Titles and six of the last nine tournament championships.
The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.
Eastern Washington will seek its fifth Big Sky title in six seasons as another of the national title contenders. The Eagles (12-2) no longer have coach Beau Baldwin leading the way, but veteran offensive line coach Aaron Best has taken over in a likely seamless transition.
The first day of fall camp is a magical time. For fans it's just a great time to see how your team looks for the first time since the spring, but for players, it's a little something extra special.
"We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."
"The Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades."
Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160 last season. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records.
Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records. He finished with 48 touchdown passes and a Big Sky record of 5,766 yards of total offense.
Pulver was at Cal with former Eagle head coach Beau Baldwin since April as an offensive quality control coach. Previously, he spent five seasons at Colorado State working with special teams, including the 2012-14 seasons under former Eagle assistant coach Jim McElwain, who is now head coach at Florida.
Game times for all 11 Eastern Washington University football games have been set, as well as television coverage for EWU's five home contests.
Players will report on July 31 and Aug. 1, then the team will practice together for the first time on Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern will practice in pads for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.m
Reeder has been interim offensive coordinator since June 7 when Fred Salanoa resigned and returned to be with his family in Hawaii.
The Fighting Hawks and Eagles have been pegged to finish 1-2, respectively.
The Big Sky Conference announced on Monday that Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud has been selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Gubrud will look to win his second consecutive Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Award after his record-breaking performance for the Eagles last season.
