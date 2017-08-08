Gonzaga men's basketball WCC schedule announced

The sun is out, the water is cold, pads are popping. Griz football is here. “Oh it feels great, it feels like an eternity since we have been out here. I know me personally, I am excited to get back out here and we have a lot of guys that weren’t here this spring and they are fired up,” said Griz Senior QB Reese Phillips.More >>
The Eagles return quarterback Gage Gubrud who will try and bring Eastern Washington its fifth Big Sky title in the last six years. Gubrud threw for an FCS single-season record 5,160 yards in 2016 and is one of 14 returning starters for the Eagles this season.More >>
The Vandals went back to shells for Tuesday’s practice, but the intensity stayed high as the team continues to work in preparation for opening day on August 31.More >>
Gonzaga has shared or outright won the WCC regular season the past five seasons. The Bulldogs will look for the program's 21st conference title in 2017-18.More >>
The Bulldogs swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships last season and have won 12 of the last 13 regular-season WCC Titles and six of the last nine tournament championships.More >>
The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.More >>
Eastern Washington will seek its fifth Big Sky title in six seasons as another of the national title contenders. The Eagles (12-2) no longer have coach Beau Baldwin leading the way, but veteran offensive line coach Aaron Best has taken over in a likely seamless transition.More >>
The first day of fall camp is a magical time. For fans it's just a great time to see how your team looks for the first time since the spring, but for players, it's a little something extra special.More >>
"We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."More >>
"The Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades."More >>
Gonzaga has shared or outright won the WCC regular season the past five seasons. The Bulldogs will look for the program's 21st conference title in 2017-18.More >>
The Bulldogs swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships last season and have won 12 of the last 13 regular-season WCC Titles and six of the last nine tournament championships.More >>
Karnowski ended his career as Gonzaga's second all-time leader in blocks with 152 and sixth in total rebounds with 819. He also became one of eight players in school history to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds during his time with Gonzaga.More >>
Kiara started in 56 of her career 126 games, and was on the court for 97 Gonzaga wins. She became the 17th member of the 600-rebound club finishing with 651, 10th all-time.More >>
Seven Gonzaga baseball players were named to All-Star teams in their respective summer baseball leagues recently, headed by a trio of Bulldogs in the Alaska Baseball League's Midsummer Classic and two more in the West Coast League's showcase game.More >>
Every year, Camp Goodtimes gives kids who have had cancer or been touched by cancer, the chance to just be kids. This year the Gonzaga men's basketball team paid a visit to the kids and gave the campers a chance to make some new friends.More >>
Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Zach Collins, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Collins (7-0, 230) was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.More >>
Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.More >>
