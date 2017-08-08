Gonzaga men's basketball WCC schedule announced - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga men's basketball WCC schedule announced

Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- The West Coast Conference released the nine-week league slate for men's basketball on Tuesday, which tips off on Dec. 28.

Gonzaga has shared or outright won the WCC regular season the past five seasons. The Bulldogs will look for the program's 21st conference title in 2017-18. GU has shared or won 16 conference championships in the last 17 years, and 18 out of the last 20 years.

After a week break over the Christmas holiday, Gonzaga opens West Coast Conference play at home against Pacific on Dec. 28. The Zags then welcome Santa Clara two days later.

A road trip to Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount follows on Jan. 4 and 6. GU hosts Portland on Jan. 11, before heading to San Francisco on Jan. 13. The Bulldogs face Saint Mary's in Spokane on Jan. 18, and then on Jan. 20 plays at Santa Clara. On Jan. 25, Gonzaga is at Portland, before closing the month at home versus San Francisco on Jan. 27.

The Zags welcome San Diego (Feb. 1) and BYU (Feb. 3), and then face Pacific (Feb. 8) and Saint Mary's (Feb. 10) on the road. GU closes the regular season home slate with Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine on Feb. 15 and 17. The Bulldogs cap off the regular season at San Diego (Feb. 22) and BYU (Feb. 24).

The West Coast Conference Championships will follow at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas from March 1-6.
 

Dec. 28 Pacific * Spokane
Dec. 30 Santa Clara * Spokane 
Jan. 4 Pepperdine * Malibu, CA
Jan. 6 Loyola Marymount * Los Angeles 
Jan. 11 Portland * Spokane
Jan. 13 San Francisco * San Francisco 
Jan. 18 Saint Mary’s * Spokane
Jan. 20 Santa Clara * Santa Clara, CA
Jan. 25 Portland * Portland, OR
Jan. 27 San Francisco * Spokane
Feb. 1 San Diego * Spokane
Feb. 3 BYU * Spokane
Feb. 8 Pacific * Stockton, CA
Feb. 10 Saint Mary’s * Moraga, CA
Feb. 15 Loyola Marymount * Spokane
Feb. 17 Pepperdine * Spokane
Feb. 22 San Diego * San Diego, CA
Feb. 24 BYU * Provo, UT
March 1-6 West Coast Conference Championships
March 2 First Round/Quarterfinals Las Vegas
March 3 Quarterfinals Las Vegas 
March 5 Semifinals Las Vegas
March 6 Finals Las Vegas
Home Game
* West Coast Conference Games

