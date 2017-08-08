Gonzaga women's basketball WCC schedule announced

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference has announced the 2017-2018 women’s basketball conference schedule.

The Bulldogs swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships last season and have won 12 of the last 13 regular-season WCC Titles and six of the last nine tournament championships.

The season begins once again immediately following the Christmas break. GU opens on the road at Pacific on Dec. 28 and at Santa Clara on Dec. 30. The Zags return home the next week with Pepperdine on Jan. 4 and Loyola Marymount on Jan. 6.

The next week is split with a game at Portland on Jan. 11 and home against San Francisco on Jan. 13. The Zags are back on the road on Jan. 18 at Saint Mary’s before returning to the Kennel to face Santa Clara on Jan. 20. They host Portland on Jan. 25 and travel to USF on Jan. 27.

The Zags follow with a weeklong road trip to face San Diego and BYU for the first time, on Feb. 1 and 3, respectively. The Zags host Pacific on Feb. 8 and Saint Mary’s on Feb. 10 the following week. Then it is back on the road at LMU on Feb. 15 and at Pepperdine on Feb. 17. The Bulldogs finish the WCC slate at home with San Diego on Feb. 22 and BYU for Senior Night on Feb. 24.

“The WCC is competitive every year and this year will be no exception,” Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier said. “The depth our conference has this season is impressive, and we are looking forward to competing every night.”

The West Coast Conference Championships will follow on March 1-6 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Game times will be posted at a later date.

2017-18 GONZAGA CONFERENCE SCHEDULE