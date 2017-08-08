Indians win in walk-off fashion over Emeralds, 6-5

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Pinch hitter Tyler Ratliff hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Eugene Emeralds 6-5 on Monday.

Nick Kaye scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

After Eugene's Brandon Hughes hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh, Spokane tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the inning when Chris Seise drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Isaias Quiroz.

Reliever Lucas Jacobsen (2-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to get the win. Luis Aquino (1-2) allowed one run and got two outs in the Northwest League game.

Curtis Terry homered and singled, driving home three runs in the win.