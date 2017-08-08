Vandals wrap up day 6 of fall camp

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho—The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State.

One unit that has been making the most of its reps in camp thus far has been the defensive backs. Juniors Dorian Clark and Jordan Grabski are two of the seasoned veterans that will help solidify the backend on defense. Clark redshirted in 2016 after recording 43 tackles and an interception as a starter in 2015. Grabski battled injuries in 2016, playing in just three games. He has 87 career tackles and recorded his first career interception against Troy last season.

“We’re looking good, we’re talented and I think we’re going to better than we were last year,” said cornerbacks coach Aric Williams. “We have some good athletes there. A lot of older guys at the safety position, which is good because they’re the quarterbacks of the defense. And we’re kind of young at the corner position but we’re talented.”

The defensive backfield is looking to fill the shoes of Jayshawn Jordan and Russell Siavii, who both graduated in 2016. The duo combined for eight of the teams 17 interceptions and 144 total tackles in 2016.

“I don’t know if you replace them,” Williams continued. “We’ve been watching a lot of film on Jayshawn and Russell to show them what we want them to do and how we want them to play.

“Dorian has stepped up, Armond Hawkins has stepped up, which is good to see him mature as a defensive back and be that senior leader out there.”

In spring practice Denzal Brantley and Gunnar Amos both transitioned from the offense to the defense.

“It’s going good,” Williams said. “Denzel has gotten a lot better, he’s getting some reps with the ones. He’s a big body in there that will come up and hit you in the box or if you’re coming across the middle he’s that fearsome presence that receivers will fear. Amos is getting better, the transition from quarterback to safety is a little bit tougher but he’s doing a good job at it.”

The team will continue to practice this week, leading up to the Vandals’ first scrimmage on Saturday.