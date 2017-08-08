Vandals wrap up day 6 of fall camp - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Vandals wrap up day 6 of fall camp

Vandals open up season against Sacramento State on SWX Vandals open up season against Sacramento State on SWX
By Idaho Athletics
MOSCOW, Idaho—The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State.
 
One unit that has been making the most of its reps in camp thus far has been the defensive backs.  Juniors Dorian Clark and Jordan Grabski are two of the seasoned veterans that will help solidify the backend on defense. Clark redshirted in 2016 after recording 43 tackles and an interception as a starter in 2015. Grabski battled injuries in 2016, playing in just three games. He has 87 career tackles and recorded his first career interception against Troy last season.
 
“We’re looking good, we’re talented and I think we’re going to better than we were last year,” said cornerbacks coach Aric Williams.  “We have some good athletes there.  A lot of older guys at the safety position, which is good because they’re the quarterbacks of the defense.  And we’re kind of young at the corner position but we’re talented.”
 
The defensive backfield is looking to fill the shoes of Jayshawn Jordan and Russell Siavii, who both graduated in 2016. The duo combined for eight of the teams 17 interceptions and 144 total tackles in 2016.
 
“I don’t know if you replace them,” Williams continued.  “We’ve been watching a lot of film on Jayshawn and Russell to show them what we want them to do and how we want them to play.
 
“Dorian has stepped up, Armond Hawkins has stepped up, which is good to see him mature as a defensive back and be that senior leader out there.”
 
In spring practice Denzal Brantley and Gunnar Amos both transitioned from the offense to the defense.
 
“It’s going good,” Williams said.  “Denzel has gotten a lot better, he’s getting some reps with the ones.  He’s a big body in there that will come up and hit you in the box or if you’re coming across the middle he’s that fearsome presence that receivers will fear.  Amos is getting better, the transition from quarterback to safety is a little bit tougher but he’s doing a good job at it.”
 
The team will continue to practice this week, leading up to the Vandals’ first scrimmage on Saturday.
Stay in touch throughout fall camp as GoVandals.com takes an in-depth look into Vandal Football.
 
Fans can stay up-to-date on all things Idaho football by following the team on Twitter, @VandalFootball, on Instagram, @VandalsFB, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals Football.

For more information on Idaho Athletics, visit GoVandals.com. Fans can also find Idaho on Twitter and Instagram, @Idaho_Vandals, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals.
 

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Vandals wrap up day 6 of fall camp

    Vandals wrap up day 6 of fall camp

    Vandals open up season against Sacramento State on SWXVandals open up season against Sacramento State on SWX

    The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.

    More >>

    The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.

    More >>

  • Eagles No. 5 in STATS Preseason Top 25 poll

    Eagles No. 5 in STATS Preseason Top 25 poll

    Courtesy: EWU AthleticsCourtesy: EWU Athletics

    Eastern Washington will seek its fifth Big Sky title in six seasons as another of the national title contenders. The Eagles (12-2) no longer have coach Beau Baldwin leading the way, but veteran offensive line coach Aaron Best has taken over in a likely seamless transition.

    More >>

    Eastern Washington will seek its fifth Big Sky title in six seasons as another of the national title contenders. The Eagles (12-2) no longer have coach Beau Baldwin leading the way, but veteran offensive line coach Aaron Best has taken over in a likely seamless transition.

    More >>

  • Rocky Football Opens Camp With High Expectations

    Rocky Football Opens Camp With High Expectations

    Sunday, August 6 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-06 04:09:32 GMT

    The first day of fall camp is a magical time. For fans it's just a great time to see how your team looks for the first time since the spring, but for players, it's a little something extra special.

    More >>

    The first day of fall camp is a magical time. For fans it's just a great time to see how your team looks for the first time since the spring, but for players, it's a little something extra special.

    More >>
    •   

  • IdahoIdahoMore>>

  • Vandals wrap up day 6 of fall camp

    Vandals wrap up day 6 of fall camp

    Vandals open up season against Sacramento State on SWXVandals open up season against Sacramento State on SWX

    The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.

    More >>

    The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.

    More >>

  • Vandals wrap up day 3 of fall camp

    Vandals wrap up day 3 of fall camp

    Vandals open up their season on SWX against Sacramento StateVandals open up their season on SWX against Sacramento State

    "We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."

    More >>

    "We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."

    More >>

  • Vandals wrap up second day of football practice

    Vandals wrap up second day of football practice

    Courtesy: Idaho AthleticsCourtesy: Idaho Athletics

    Idaho will practice at night for the remainder of the week before changing things up heading into week two of fall camp. Matt Linehan, a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2016, returns for his senior season looking to close out his collegiate career in style. 

    More >>

    Idaho will practice at night for the remainder of the week before changing things up heading into week two of fall camp. Matt Linehan, a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2016, returns for his senior season looking to close out his collegiate career in style. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.