Sounders acquire Lamar Neagle in trade with D.C. United

By Seattle Sounders

Last month, Lamar Neagle returned to CenturyLink Field as a visitor for the first time. Now, he'll return to his hometown once again… as a Sounder.

On Monday, Sounders FC acquired Neagle from D.C. United in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. The Federal Way, Wash. native is set to make his unprecedented fourth stint with the team. In his 116 MLS appearances for the Rave Green, Neagle, 30, has recorded 26 goals, which ranks fourth in club history.

After starring at UNLV from 2005 – 2008, Neagle was signed by Sounders FC in June 2009 after training with the club during preseason, but was waived in November. Following stints with the USL’s Charleston Battery and Finland’s IFK Mariehamn, Neagle returned to the Sounders in 2011. He recorded five goals in 23 appearances during the 2011 campaign before being traded to Montreal the following offseason.

Less than year later, Montreal traded him back to Seattle after he recorded two goals in 23 league matches. He was an integral component to the Sounders’ midfield from 2013-2015, when he scored 21 goals in 93 matches and helped the Sounders win the Supporters’ Shield in 2014.

In December 2015, Neagle was traded in exchange for allocation money to D.C. United, where he recorded 10 goals in 53 matches over the past season and a half. A few weeks ago, he spoke with SoundersFC.com on his return to CenturyLink Field ahead of Seattle’s historic 4-3 comeback win against D.C.

“[I have missed] just being around family and playing for [my] hometown,” Neagle said. “That’s pretty special.”

Special, indeed. Welcome back, Lamar.