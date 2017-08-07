Seahawks sign Washington native Darrell Brown - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks sign Washington native Darrell Brown

Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks added depth at tackle Sunday, signing tackle Darrell Brown, a rookie out of Louisiana Tech. Safety Jordan Simone was waived to make room on the 90-man roster.

Brown, 23, started at left tackle for Louisiana Tech the past two seasons, earning first-team All-Conference honors last season and second-team honors as a junior. Brown spent rookie minicamp with the New York Jets as a tryout player. He adds depth to a position that is currently a bit thin due to injuries. Rookie Justin Senior remains on the physically unable to perform list a week into camp, Robert Myers has been sidelined recently by an unspecified injury—offensive line coach Tom Cable referred to it as “a little tweak”—and Germain Ifedi has also been out the past three days.

Simone, who played at Skyline High School and went undrafted out of Arizona State, signed with the Seahawks after taking part in rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

    •   
