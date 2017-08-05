Eugene snaps Spokane's win streak and picks up 8-5 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.More >>
LOS ANGELES - Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut. During an appearance Monday on Fox Sports 1's "Speak for Yourself," Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a "clean-cut" style in order to get a job.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.More >>
5,935 Spokane Indians fans saw Curtis Terry hit a pair of two-run home runs but it wasn't enough in an 8-5 defeat by the Eugene Emeralds.More >>
James Paxton tied a Mariners' record by winning his seventh straight start, and Seattle beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 Friday night to move back over .500.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 2-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.More >>
The Mariners are back to .500 (55-55) after they fell to the Royals, 6-4. The Mariners have now lost their second consecutive game and will play the Royals again tomorrow at 5:15 p.m.More >>
Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.More >>
Rodríguez is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth academy La Masia, which has produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and countless other world-class players. He then joined Badalona, where he signed his first professional contract and went on to make 127 appearances in La Liga.More >>
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”More >>
Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.More >>
During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.More >>
Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.More >>
5,935 Spokane Indians fans saw Curtis Terry hit a pair of two-run home runs but it wasn't enough in an 8-5 defeat by the Eugene Emeralds.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 2-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.More >>
During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.More >>
Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.More >>
"My mom started coming out here in 1998 after my dad passed away. We used to buy packs of gum for the kids that lived with us and some other kids. Then they passed a ban that they couldn't chew tobacco in the minor leagues, and they were really strict about it. My mom said instead of buying it for these kids, let's buy it for everybody. We started going to Costco and buying their three-lb. bags of bubble gum."More >>
The AquaSox were blanked for the third time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.More >>
Tyler Ratliff hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Thursday.More >>
Spokane right-hander Tyree Thompson (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings, leading the Spokane Indians to a 5-3 win over the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday.More >>
The Northwest League announced its roster for the 2017 Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game and two Spokane Indians - Cole Ragans and Tyler Ratliff - made the team.More >>
Spokane got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Whatley homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Indians also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.More >>
