Eugene snaps Spokane's win streak and picks up 8-5 win

By Spokane Indians

Spokane, WASH. - 5,935 Spokane Indians fans saw Curtis Terry hit a pair of two-run home runs but it wasn't enough in an 8-5 defeat by the Eugene Emeralds on Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, The Big 99.9 Coyote Country, and KXLY-AM 920/100.7 FM. Spokane's loss snaps its season best six-game winning streak.

The Indians got the scoring started in the third inning when a bases loaded sacrifice fly by Chris Seise plated Isaias Quiroz. Seise's first RBI as a member of the Indians gave Spokane a 1-0 lead.

The lead was short-lived though as Eugene erupted for seven runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Emeralds had two bases clearing doubles, the first from Miguel Amaya and the second from newcomer Chris Singleton. Both finished 1-4 with 3 RBI.

The Indians chipped away at the lead in the bottom half. Curtis Terry hammered a 1-1 offering for his sixth home run of the season. The two-run bomb made it a 7-3 game. Terry delivered again in the 8th inning with another two-run homer. His seventh homer of the year gave the Snellville, Georgia-native his first career multi-home run game.