Vandals wrap up day 3 of fall camp

"We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."More >>
"The Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades."More >>
Idaho will practice at night for the remainder of the week before changing things up heading into week two of fall camp. Matt Linehan, a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2016, returns for his senior season looking to close out his collegiate career in style.More >>
Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160 last season. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records.More >>
The Idaho football team held its first practice of fall camp Tuesday evening, officially getting the 2017 season underway.More >>
The matchup between the Cougars and the Hawks will be televised on ESPN3 and will be the second game of the tournament. The Wooden Legacy opens with Saint Mary's taking on Harvard at 1 p.m. on ESPNEWS.More >>
Idaho returns a ton of talent from last year's squad that finished 9-4, including a huge win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Vandals, despite being one of four Sun Belt schools to win a bowl game in 2016, were picked to finish sixth in this year's coaches' poll.More >>
Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records. He finished with 48 touchdown passes and a Big Sky record of 5,766 yards of total offense.More >>
Former Cougar and NFL standout Steve Gleason will receive Washington State University’s 2017 Regents’ Distinguished Alumnus Award, the university’s highest alumni honor, Aug. 10 on the Pullman campus.More >>
"We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."More >>
Idaho will practice at night for the remainder of the week before changing things up heading into week two of fall camp. Matt Linehan, a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2016, returns for his senior season looking to close out his collegiate career in style.More >>
The Idaho football team held its first practice of fall camp Tuesday evening, officially getting the 2017 season underway.More >>
Idaho returns a ton of talent from last year's squad that finished 9-4, including a huge win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Vandals, despite being one of four Sun Belt schools to win a bowl game in 2016, were picked to finish sixth in this year's coaches' poll.More >>
The Vandals were outstanding in 2016, finishing the regular season 8-4 before taking down Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. This year's team knows that it will need to keep working to improve.More >>
Idaho football placed three on preseason All-Sun Belt Conference teams - reigning Newcomer of the Year Aikeem Coleman and offensive lineman Jordan Rose took home first team honors, while linebacker Tony Lashley earned second team accolades.More >>
Idaho football was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Poll, the league office announced on Thursday. The poll is compiled by the conference's 12 head coaches.More >>
Linehan took home Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP honors after going 21-of-31 for 381 yards and four touchdowns to help Idaho take down Colorado State. On the season, Linehan finished first in the conference with 3,184 passing yards and second with 19 touchdowns.
LEWISTON, Idaho – The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – The list of Lewis-Clark State College baseball players in the minor leagues continues to grow as Gunnar Buhner has signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. LCSC, which won its third straight Avista NAIA World Series title earlier this month and its 19th overall, had seven players selected in the Major League draft last week. Buhner, the son of former Major League outfielder Jay Buhner, wasn’t sel...More >>
