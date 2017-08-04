Indians move to 7-1 after win over Emeralds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 2-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.

Lucas Jacobsen got Ramsey Romano to fly out with a runner on second to end the game for his first save of the season.

The home run by Aparicio scored Yonny Hernandez and provided all the offense for Spokane.

In the top of the second, Eugene grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Austin Filiere.

Starter Tyree Thompson (3-1) got the win while Keegan Thompson (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.