Indians move to 7-1 after win over Emeralds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 2-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.

Lucas Jacobsen got Ramsey Romano to fly out with a runner on second to end the game for his first save of the season.

The home run by Aparicio scored Yonny Hernandez and provided all the offense for Spokane.

In the top of the second, Eugene grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Austin Filiere.

Starter Tyree Thompson (3-1) got the win while Keegan Thompson (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.

    The Mariners are back to .500 (55-55) after they fell to the Royals, 6-4. The Mariners have now lost their second consecutive game and will play the Royals again tomorrow at 5:15 p.m.

    Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.

