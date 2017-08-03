Mariners fall back to .500 after loss to Royals - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners fall back to .500 after loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Brandon Moss hit two home runs and Lorenzo Cain drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday night.
    
The Royals rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 for their 32nd comeback victory. They snapped a three-game losing streak.
    
Moss homered in the fifth off Yovani Gallardo after Mike Moustakas had walked. That snapped a four-game homer-less skid for the Royals, which matched their longest drought of the season.
    
Moss also homered in eighth for his 11th career multi-homer game.
    
Emilio Pagan (0-2) took the loss, giving up two runs, one unearned, in the seventh.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

