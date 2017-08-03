WSU cracks ESPN's preseason Top 25

"The Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades."More >>
Idaho will practice at night for the remainder of the week before changing things up heading into week two of fall camp. Matt Linehan, a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2016, returns for his senior season looking to close out his collegiate career in style.More >>
Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160 last season. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records.More >>
The Idaho football team held its first practice of fall camp Tuesday evening, officially getting the 2017 season underway.More >>
The matchup between the Cougars and the Hawks will be televised on ESPN3 and will be the second game of the tournament. The Wooden Legacy opens with Saint Mary's taking on Harvard at 1 p.m. on ESPNEWS.More >>
Idaho returns a ton of talent from last year's squad that finished 9-4, including a huge win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Vandals, despite being one of four Sun Belt schools to win a bowl game in 2016, were picked to finish sixth in this year's coaches' poll.More >>
Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records. He finished with 48 touchdown passes and a Big Sky record of 5,766 yards of total offense.More >>
Former Cougar and NFL standout Steve Gleason will receive Washington State University’s 2017 Regents’ Distinguished Alumnus Award, the university’s highest alumni honor, Aug. 10 on the Pullman campus.More >>
Karnowski ended his career as Gonzaga's second all-time leader in blocks with 152 and sixth in total rebounds with 819. He also became one of eight players in school history to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds during his time with Gonzaga.More >>
"The Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades."More >>
The matchup between the Cougars and the Hawks will be televised on ESPN3 and will be the second game of the tournament. The Wooden Legacy opens with Saint Mary's taking on Harvard at 1 p.m. on ESPNEWS.More >>
Former Cougar and NFL standout Steve Gleason will receive Washington State University’s 2017 Regents’ Distinguished Alumnus Award, the university’s highest alumni honor, Aug. 10 on the Pullman campus.More >>
Washington State will open fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a 2 p.m. practice at Rogers Practice Field and Martin Stadium. The Cougars will hold the first two days of practice in Pullman before heading to Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston, Idaho, Friday, Aug. 4. WSU will spend a week in Lewiston, similar to past seasons under Coach Leach.More >>
The Cougars finished second in the Pac-12 North last season, posting a 7-2 conference record and 8-5 overall record. WSU's season was highlighted by an eight-game winning streak, their longest since 1930.More >>
Falk is one of 40 players, including five from the Pac-12 Conference, named to the watch list for the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade. Falk was a semifinalist for the award last season.More >>
Morrow was among the 61 players and one of ten Pac-12 Conference players named to the watch list for the award given annually to the best running back in college football.More >>
The Cougars bring back 12 players from their 2016-17 active roster while adding a pair of freshmen and a redshirt-freshmen to bring their totals to 15 for the new season.More >>
Falk was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying a school-record with 38 touchdown passes, earning All-Pac-12 second team honors.More >>
Pelluer was among the 109 players named to the watch list for The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service."More >>
