WSU cracks ESPN's preseason Top 25

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
WSU opens up their season on Sept. 2 against Montana State

The Washington State Cougars landed at No. 24 in ESPN's 2017 preseason Top 25 power rankings released on Thursday. The Cougars finished with one receiving vote at the end of the 2016 season after posting a 8-5 record and appearing in their third bowl game in the last four years.

Adam Rittenburg of ESPN had this to say about WSU: "It's tough to scrub Washington State's feeble finish to 2016 from memory, but the Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades. There's excellent pass-run balance on offense, and if Peyton Pelluer, Hercules Mata'afa and others maintain the trajectory on defense, Washington State will be tough to beat."

ESPN's Top 25 Rankings:

RK      Team                           2016 Record

1.        Alabama Crimson Tide   (14-1)

2.        Florida State Seminoles (10-3)

3.        Ohio State Buckeyes     (11-2)

4.        USC Trojans                  (10-3)

5.        Clemson Tigers              (14-1)

6.        Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3)

7.        Oklahoma Sooners         (11-2)

8.        Washington Huskies       (12-2)

9.        Wisconsin Badgers         (11-3)

10.      Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-3)

11.       Auburn Tigers                 (8-5)

12.       LSU Tigers                     (8-4)

13.       Michigan Wolverines       (10-3)

14.       Florida Gators                 (9-4)

15.       Stanford Cardinal             (10-3)

16.       Miami Hurricanes             (9-4)

17.       Georgia Bulldogs             (8-5)

18.       Louisville Cardinals          (9-4)

19.       Kansas State Wildcats    (9-4)

20.       Texas Longhorns             (5-7)

21.       South Florida Bulls          (11-2)

22.       Virginia Tech Hokies        (10-4)

23.       TCU Horned Frogs           (6-7)

24.       Washington State Cougars (8-5)

25.       West Virginia Mountaineers (10-3)

The Cougars finished just outside of the Amway Coaches Poll when USA Today released it's preseason rankings Thursday. WSU came in at No. 26 with 99 receiving votes, immediately behind No. 25 Utah Utes. Four Pac-12 teams made USA Today's Coaches Poll - USC (4th), Washington (7th), Stanford (14th) and Utah (25th).

Here's a look at the complete rankings form the Coaches Poll:

Courtesy: ESPN.com

Others receiving votes: Washington State 99, Colorado 72, TCU 58, Boise State 49, Notre Dame 49, Texas A&M 46, Pittsburgh 45, NC State 39, Oregon 37, Northwestern 25, Nebraska 23, Arkansas 22, Memphis 22, Mississippi State 19, San Diego State 18, Appalachian State 11, BYU 10, Georgia Tech 10, Tulsa 10, Wyoming 9, Western Michigan 8, Temple 8, North Carolina 8, Houston 7, Minnesota 6, Troy 6, Iowa 5, Louisiana Tech 4, Syracuse 3, Arizona 2, UCLA 1, Colorado State 1, Maryland 1, Michigan State 1, Toledo 1, Army 1

The Cougars open up the 2017 season on Sept. 2 against the Montana State Bobcats.

