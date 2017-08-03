Seahawks DT Malik McDowell reports to training camp - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks DT Malik McDowell reports to training camp

Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks

By Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.

McDowell is the Seahawks’ first draft pick after the team traded back twice in the first round on Day 1. Seattle first completed a trade with Atlanta and moved back from the No. 26 overall pick to the No. 31 pick, then completed a deal with San Francisco to move from 31 to 34. On Day 2, Seattle then moved back one spot from 34 to 35 in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the Seahawks adding a 2017 sixth-round pick in the process (No. 187 overall).

The addition of McDowell adds versatile depth (he can play defensive tackle and end) to the defensive line for the Seahawks, who have now added a defensive lineman in the second round of the draft for three consecutive offseasons (Jarran Reed being the selection in 2016, Frank Clark being the pick in 2015). Seattle has the luxury of choosing where to mostly play him, but McDowell would likely start off with the Seahawks’ interior group alongside Reed and veteran Ahtyba Rubin

While a member of the Spartans, McDowell was named a 2016 second-team All-American and a 2016 first-team All-Big-10 player. In 2016, his junior and final season in East Lansing, McDowell in nine games led the Spartans defensive line with 34 tackles, including seven for a loss. In 36 career games, McDowell collected 90 tackles, including 24.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks 

  Seahawks DT Malik McDowell reports to training camp

    Seahawks DT Malik McDowell reports to training camp

    Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle's top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.

    Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle's top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.

  Seahawks DT Malik McDowell reports to training camp

    Seahawks DT Malik McDowell reports to training camp

    Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle's top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.

    Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle's top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.

