Seahawks DT Malik McDowell reports to training camp

Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.More >>
Rodríguez is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth academy La Masia, which has produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and countless other world-class players. He then joined Badalona, where he signed his first professional contract and went on to make 127 appearances in La Liga.More >>
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”More >>
Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.More >>
During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.More >>
Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.More >>
Paxton became the first Seattle pitcher to win six games in any month, going 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA in six starts. Paxton racked up 46 strikeouts with six walks in 39 1/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .182 average and a 0.79 WHIP.More >>
Jones is a former Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year following his 2010 season at Eastern Washington where he compiled more than 2,000 total yards from scrimmage in his senior season (2,084) rushing for 1,742 yards and 14 touchdownsMore >>
Jarrod Dyson had his 200th career steal in the win and threw out a runner from centerfield at third to end the eighth inning in a one-run game. Nelson Cruz homered and Leonys Martin had two hits and two RBIs for Seattle.More >>
"My mom started coming out here in 1998 after my dad passed away. We used to buy packs of gum for the kids that lived with us and some other kids. Then they passed a ban that they couldn't chew tobacco in the minor leagues, and they were really strict about it. My mom said instead of buying it for these kids, let's buy it for everybody. We started going to Costco and buying their three-lb. bags of bubble gum."More >>
Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.More >>
Chancellor has earned Pro Bowl honors four times in his seven-year career and been a second-team All-Pro twice while earning a reputation as being one of the league’s hardest hitters.More >>
Morgan first established himself with the Seahawks as a core special teams player, then began to see more playing time in recent years, starting two games in 2015, and three last year while serving as the team’s primary strongside linebacker.More >>
Alexander, a fifth-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015, has appeared in all 32 games over the past two seasons. He has one career start on defense, but is best known for his play on special teams, where he earned Pro Bowl honors last season.More >>
Single-game tickets for Seattle Seahawks home games in 2017 will go on sale at CenturyLink Field on Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Fans will be limited to purchasing a total of four tickets.More >>
NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7). Kam Chancellor (No. 23).More >>
The Pro Football Focus staff dove into their database and ranked every NFL roster based on how they stand with the 2017 season approaching. The rankings were based on how the expected starters for each team compare in their metrics. The Seahawks’ current roster came in at No. 11 among the 32 NFL clubs, finishing just outside the top-10 behind the Carolina Panthers.More >>
The NFL Network finished announcing its Top 100 Players of 2017 Monday night with the final 10 players, and while no Seahawks cracked that Top 10, Seattle did finish with a league-best eight players on the Top 100 list:More >>
The Seahawks welcomed to Seattle last week a rookie class that included 11 draft picks and eight undrafted free agents, a group that took part in a rookie minicamp last weekend. Now that rookies have joined the team and free agency has for the most part wound down...More >>
Running back Eddie Lacy earned a nice bonus of $55,000 from the Seattle Seahawks for weighing under 255 pounds. Lacy's contract has seven weigh in bonus worth a total of $385,000 as a part of his contract. Eddie Lacy only weighed 237 pounds when he came out of Alabama in 2013 and...More >>
