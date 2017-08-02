Mariners snap winning streak in loss to Rangers - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Joey Gallo hit another impressively long home run, Andrew Cashner won his third straight start and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
    
Delino DeShields and Elvis Andrus also homered for the Rangers, who wrapped up a 3-6 homestand during which Adrian Beltre joined the 3,000-hit club and ace pitcher Yu Darvish was traded away.
    
Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.
    
Gallo's homer in the fifth made it 3-1 and was measured at about 460 feet. The ball landed above the hill in center field on a platform with tables for fans to sit and watch the game. One of his two homers Tuesday night landed on the roof of the club in that same vicinity.
    
Cashner (7-8) gave up one run over six innings to match a career best with his third straight win. He struck out four and walked none, but hit two batters.
    
