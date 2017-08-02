Spokane Indians hottest team in NWL - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane Indians hottest team in NWL

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
The Indians are on a five-game winning streak The Indians are on a five-game winning streak

After posting the Northwest League's worst record (16-22) in the first half of the season, the Spokane Indians have turned it around and are now 6-1 in the second half - the best in the league.

During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.

The Indians produced two all-stars this season in pitcher Cole Ragans and third baseman Tyler Ratliff. Ragans, a first-round pick by the Rangers in the 2016 MLB draft, has started eight games for the Indians, striking out a team-high 53 batters. Ratliff was drafted in the 17th round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Rangers and is batting .281 with the Indians, while driving in 16 RBIs. Ratliff also scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of the 2017 All-Star Game, leading the Northwest League to a 5-4 victory over the Pioneer League.

Spokane currently has a two-game lead over the Tri-City Dust Devils for first place in the Northwest League North Division. The second half of the season is scheduled from July 24 to September 3 and the winner of each division will earn a spot in the Northwest League playoffs. The Vancouver Canadians and the Hillsboro Hops won the first half of the season and will have the option of hosting game one or games two and three of the playoffs.

*Courtesy: milb.com

The Indians will host a five-game series against the Eugene Emeralds beginning on Thursday. Friday's game between the Emeralds and the Indians will be broadcast on SWX beginning at 6:30 p.m.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Mariners snap winning streak in loss to Rangers

    Mariners snap winning streak in loss to Rangers

    Mariners are now 55-54 on the seasonMariners are now 55-54 on the season

    Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.

    More >>

    Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.

    More >>

  • Spokane Indians hottest team in NWL

    Spokane Indians hottest team in NWL

    The Indians are on a five-game winning streakThe Indians are on a five-game winning streak

    During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.

    More >>

    During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.

    More >>

  • 2017 1st rounder Chris Seise joins Indians

    2017 1st rounder Chris Seise joins Indians

    Courtesy: Spokane IndiansCourtesy: Spokane Indians

    Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.

    More >>

    Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.