Spokane Indians hottest team in NWL

After posting the Northwest League's worst record (16-22) in the first half of the season, the Spokane Indians have turned it around and are now 6-1 in the second half - the best in the league.

During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.

The Indians produced two all-stars this season in pitcher Cole Ragans and third baseman Tyler Ratliff. Ragans, a first-round pick by the Rangers in the 2016 MLB draft, has started eight games for the Indians, striking out a team-high 53 batters. Ratliff was drafted in the 17th round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Rangers and is batting .281 with the Indians, while driving in 16 RBIs. Ratliff also scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of the 2017 All-Star Game, leading the Northwest League to a 5-4 victory over the Pioneer League.

Spokane currently has a two-game lead over the Tri-City Dust Devils for first place in the Northwest League North Division. The second half of the season is scheduled from July 24 to September 3 and the winner of each division will earn a spot in the Northwest League playoffs. The Vancouver Canadians and the Hillsboro Hops won the first half of the season and will have the option of hosting game one or games two and three of the playoffs.

*Courtesy: milb.com

The Indians will host a five-game series against the Eugene Emeralds beginning on Thursday. Friday's game between the Emeralds and the Indians will be broadcast on SWX beginning at 6:30 p.m.