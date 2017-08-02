Spokane Indians hottest team in NWL

Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.More >>
During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.More >>
Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.More >>
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”More >>
Paxton became the first Seattle pitcher to win six games in any month, going 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA in six starts. Paxton racked up 46 strikeouts with six walks in 39 1/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .182 average and a 0.79 WHIP.More >>
Jones is a former Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year following his 2010 season at Eastern Washington where he compiled more than 2,000 total yards from scrimmage in his senior season (2,084) rushing for 1,742 yards and 14 touchdownsMore >>
Jarrod Dyson had his 200th career steal in the win and threw out a runner from centerfield at third to end the eighth inning in a one-run game. Nelson Cruz homered and Leonys Martin had two hits and two RBIs for Seattle.More >>
"My mom started coming out here in 1998 after my dad passed away. We used to buy packs of gum for the kids that lived with us and some other kids. Then they passed a ban that they couldn't chew tobacco in the minor leagues, and they were really strict about it. My mom said instead of buying it for these kids, let's buy it for everybody. We started going to Costco and buying their three-lb. bags of bubble gum."More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
Chancellor has earned Pro Bowl honors four times in his seven-year career and been a second-team All-Pro twice while earning a reputation as being one of the league’s hardest hitters.More >>
During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.More >>
Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.More >>
"My mom started coming out here in 1998 after my dad passed away. We used to buy packs of gum for the kids that lived with us and some other kids. Then they passed a ban that they couldn't chew tobacco in the minor leagues, and they were really strict about it. My mom said instead of buying it for these kids, let's buy it for everybody. We started going to Costco and buying their three-lb. bags of bubble gum."More >>
The AquaSox were blanked for the third time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.More >>
Tyler Ratliff hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Thursday.More >>
Spokane right-hander Tyree Thompson (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings, leading the Spokane Indians to a 5-3 win over the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday.More >>
The Northwest League announced its roster for the 2017 Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game and two Spokane Indians - Cole Ragans and Tyler Ratliff - made the team.More >>
Spokane got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Whatley homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Indians also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.More >>
Clayton Middleton hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 13-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, as they fall to the Hops 15-0.More >>
