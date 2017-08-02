Former EWU RB Taiwan Jones signs with Bills

By Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills waited just a week into camp before they decided to augment their talent pool at running back signing free agent Taiwan Jones late Wednesday.

The former fourth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders (2011) was released by the club last week. A part time contributor in the Oakland backfield for his first six NFL seasons, Jones also served as a kick returner.

His future in Oakland looked to be in doubt last season after the Raiders drafted RB DeAndre Washington in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. This past offseason after Oakland successfully pulled Marshawn Lynch out of retirement, Jones’ days were numbered in a very crowded Raiders backfield.

Now 29-years old, the 6-1, 195-pound back is known for his blazing speed. He ran a 4.33 40-time at his pro day prior to the 2011 draft.

Jones is a former Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year following his 2010 season at Eastern Washington where he compiled more than 2,000 total yards from scrimmage in his senior season (2,084) rushing for 1,742 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 342 yards receiving and three more touchdowns through the air.

The addition of Jones gives the Bills six running backs, not counting FB Mike Tolbert, who has also taken carries at halfback in training camp.