Former EWU RB Taiwan Jones signs with Bills - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Former EWU RB Taiwan Jones signs with Bills

Courtesy: Buffalo Bills Courtesy: Buffalo Bills

By Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills waited just a week into camp before they decided to augment their talent pool at running back signing free agent Taiwan Jones late Wednesday.

The former fourth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders (2011) was released by the club last week. A part time contributor in the Oakland backfield for his first six NFL seasons, Jones also served as a kick returner.

His future in Oakland looked to be in doubt last season after the Raiders drafted RB DeAndre Washington in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. This past offseason after Oakland successfully pulled Marshawn Lynch out of retirement, Jones’ days were numbered in a very crowded Raiders backfield.

Now 29-years old, the 6-1, 195-pound back is known for his blazing speed. He ran a 4.33 40-time at his pro day prior to the 2011 draft.

Jones is a former Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year following his 2010 season at Eastern Washington where he compiled more than 2,000 total yards from scrimmage in his senior season (2,084) rushing for 1,742 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 342 yards receiving and three more touchdowns through the air.

The addition of Jones gives the Bills six running backs, not counting FB Mike Tolbert, who has also taken carries at halfback in training camp.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Spokane Indians hottest team in NWL

    Spokane Indians hottest team in NWL

    The Indians are on a five-game winning streakThe Indians are on a five-game winning streak

    During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.

    More >>

    During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.

    More >>

  • 2017 1st rounder Chris Seise joins Indians

    2017 1st rounder Chris Seise joins Indians

    Courtesy: Spokane IndiansCourtesy: Spokane Indians

    Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.

    More >>

    Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.

    More >>

  • Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-08-03 01:12:50 GMT

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

    More >>

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.